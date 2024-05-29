Get the top tech position for 2024





Steve Taplin is the CEO and co-founder of Sonatafy Technology, a provider of experienced nearshore software developers and engineers.

Getty

In the ever-evolving technology leadership landscape, aspiring for a top-level role like chief information officer (CIO) or chief technology officer (CTO) in 2024 will require a unique combination of skills and qualities.

As highlighted in a recent article in CIO, the path to these esteemed roles is no longer linear or purely technical; it's a complex mix of innovation, visionary, charisma, agility, and strategic business acumen. In this article, we explore the key qualities that define the role of CIOs and CTOs in today's dynamic technology world. We hope this article serves as a guide to earning these coveted leadership positions.

Innovation Expertise

In the role of a technology leader in 2024, innovation expertise is paramount, but it's not just idea generation and technology expertise. The key is aligning these innovative ideas with business goals and getting business counterparts on board. I have technology leaders demonstrate their technical aptitude and explain how they keep projects on track while remaining innovative. This approach reveals an ability to balance execution and creativity, which are essential traits for success in technology.

To prove this skill, focus on creating a portfolio of successful projects where technology has solved real business problems or created new opportunities. Highlighting these successes is crucial in proving your ability to bridge the gap between technology and business.

Networking within your industry and staying up to date on new technologies is also important – this helps keep your ideas fresh and relevant, and helps you understand the language and priorities of business stakeholders. Clearly explaining how new technology can increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and open new revenue streams is crucial to gaining buy-in from non-technical leaders.

Your ability to innovate as a CIO/CTO needs to be complemented by the ability to sell these ideas to the business and have them recognized as valuable strategic assets, not just technological novelties.

Technological Foresight

Technological foresight is crucial for CIOs and CTOs, especially in the rapidly changing technology landscape of 2024. This involves understanding current technology and predicting future trends and their potential impact on the business.

To develop technological foresight, continually engage with new technologies. Participate in tech forums, follow thought leaders, and experiment with new technologies. Understanding the trajectory of technological developments such as AI, blockchain, and quantum computing can give you a competitive advantage.

When interviewing technology leaders, I often dig into their past foresight and predictions to see which ones came true. This not only sheds light on their strategic acumen, but also provides valuable lessons from predictions that did not come true.

But technology foresight is more than just predicting the next big technology wave. It's about discerning which trends are relevant to your business. This requires a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities specific to your industry. Great technology foresight CIOs and CTOs are able to anticipate change, prepare their teams for the transition, and ensure their companies aren't just responding to technological change, but leading it.

Charisma and stakeholder management

Sales capabilities for technology leaders are crucial, and I frequently ask them to walk me through how they would sell Sonatafy Technology to other CIOs and showcase their skills in capturing new business opportunities.

Effective stakeholder management starts with solid communication skills. Successful technology leaders need to understand complex technical concepts in simple terms that resonate with a wide range of audiences, from technical teams to executives. They need to actively listen to understand the concerns and objectives of different departments and incorporate them into their strategy.

It's also important to foster a network of relationships within the organization. This includes regular interactions beyond formal meetings, understanding different teams' challenges and how technology can help. The CIO or CTO should be seen as a partner and advocate, not just a service provider. In essence, the charisma of a technology leader in 2024 lies in their ability to be a unifier that brings different groups within the organization together behind a common technology vision.

Technology Agility

Agility in technology is a must-have for any CIO or CTO – not just being reactive, but proactively shaping and guiding technology adaptations in line with business strategy.

To cultivate this agility, technology leaders must foster a philosophy of continuous learning and innovation within their teams. Encouraging experimentation and staying flexible in your project management approach, such as adopting agile or lean methodologies, helps you adapt quickly to change. Staying agile also means being willing to shift strategy when needed. This requires balancing a commitment to a given path with a willingness to change course if the business environment demands it. Agile CIOs/CTOs always have contingency plans at the ready, keeping an eye on industry trends, customer needs, and the competitive landscape.

In 2024, the technology industry is more volatile and complex than ever before. It’s essential that CIOs and CTOs navigate this landscape with agility if their organizations are to survive and thrive in the face of technological advancements and disruptions.

Conclusion

In 2024, CIOs and CTOs will be essential business strategists, not just technology experts. This evolution involves understanding the broader business environment, including market trends, customer needs, and competitive pressures. Technology leaders must align technology initiatives with business objectives to ensure every technology investment and decision moves the organization forward. This strategic perspective enables them to contribute to high-level decision-making where technology is not just a business enabler, but a critical driver of growth and innovation.

Landing a top tech role like a CIO or CTO in 2024 will require more than just technical expertise. It's a multifaceted role that requires innovation expertise, technology visionary, charismatic leadership, agility, and strategic business acumen. As technology continues to be a key driver of business success, these leaders must excel at bridging the gap between technology capabilities and business goals. Cultivating these qualities will help aspiring technology leaders position themselves as technology experts and visionary leaders capable of guiding their organizations through a complex and ever-evolving technology and business environment. Build your path to a coveted leadership position by acquiring these skills.

