Chromebooks get Gemini and new Google AI features





The first notable feature is Help Me Write, which works in any text box. When you select text in any text box and right-click, a box appears next to the standard right-click context menu. You can ask Google's AI to rewrite the selected text, rephrase it in a certain way, or change the tone. I tried using the feature on a few sentences in this article and didn't like any of the suggestions it made, so your results may vary. Or maybe I'm just a better writer than Google's AI. Who knows.

Google is bringing the same generative AI wallpaper system to ChromeOS that's in Android. You can access the feature in ChromeOS' wallpaper settings, which will generate images based on certain parameters. Oddly enough, video calling apps can also create these. Whenever your microphone and video camera are being accessed, a menu option will appear next to the system tray. Tap on it to[AI で作成]Click to generate an image for your video call background. We're not sure why you'd need a surreal bicycle background made of pink and purple flowers, but hey, that's AI!

A bit more useful is Google Photos' Magic Editor. Yes, the same feature that debuted on Google's Pixel 8 smartphone is now available on Chromebook Plus laptops. The Google Photos app lets you edit photos.[編集]Pressing this will bring up the Magic Editor option (you'll need to download some more editing tools to get started). This feature allows you to erase unwanted objects in your photo, move your subject to a different area of ​​the frame, or paint over the background of your photo. I was able to successfully erase a paint can from the background of a photo of my dog, and it was done pretty quickly.

And then there's Gemini, which is available as a standalone app and can do just about anything: write a cover letter, analyze a complex topic, or ask for travel tips for a specific country. Just make sure to double-check your results to make sure you're not hallucinating. If you want to take advantage of Google's Gemini Advanced model, the company says it's offering 12 months free to new Chromebook Plus owners through the end of the year, so there's still time to take advantage of the offer. It's technically an upgrade from Google One, and it comes with Gemini for Workspaces, 2 terabytes of storage, and other perks.

