WSC Sports Announces GenAI Division and Three New Products | News





WSC Sports has launched its GenAI division and three new AI-powered products.

Itai Epstein will lead the division as Director of GenAI, moving from his role as Director of Business Development and Head of EMEA and China. He will lead a team of 22 full-time dedicated Gen AI engineers and business executives, more than doubling its size within a year, to operate large-scale language models purpose-built for sports.

The WSC Sports Gen AI offering is a game changer, Epstein said.

At a technology level, we developed the Large Sport Model (LSM), the world's first sports-specific multi-modal large-scale language model (LLM). This approach enables a unique suite of cutting-edge pre-trained and fine-tuned Gen AI models for multiple formats combined with optimized techniques, sparking an industry revolution where sports organizations can customize and deploy this new technology to fit their unique owned IP and the interests of their fanbase.

WSC Sports' big sports model offers new, unique, authentic, engaging and high-quality content experiences to sports fans. At the product level, we have created a two-year roadmap of multiple innovative Gen AI products, which we will gradually roll out. In fact, we have already released several products in collaboration with key partners (such as AI commentary with one of the biggest leagues in the world), and there are many more products to come in the near future.

The three AI-powered products are Around The Game, In-App Stories and Discovery Network. Around The Game will enable WSC Sports' automated highlight and content creation system, which already captures in-game content, to be expanded into other aspects of sports broadcasts, including fan reactions, player arrivals, sponsor logos, interviews, press conferences and studio shows.

In-app Stories enables the creation of vertical content in the form of stories, vertical swipeable video feeds, polls, quizzes, etc. Discovery Network also increases content exposure for rights holders by reaching fans across pre-agreed third-party sports properties.

“Since our inception, we have set out to redefine the world of sports media with our AI-powered technology,” said Daniel Sikman, CEO and co-founder of WSC Sports. Over the past decade, we have consistently grown, demonstrating the value of AI-powered content generation and automation, and our solutions have become the industry standard. Today, we work with over 450 sports organizations around the world, which is a great source of pride for our company, and the list continues to grow. But this is just the beginning. We are excited to announce the next phase for WSC Sports:

“We envision a future where sports fans only get the content they want, the content that interests them personally, the content our technology helps them discover, and the content that deepens the one-to-one relationship between fans and sports organizations. With the launch of three new solutions, which inspired our new tagline “Fuel the Fandom,” we are moving into a complete AI content solution to help our clients deliver the best personalized content experiences to sports fans across any platform and generate new revenue streams.”

