Report finds mismatch between qualifications and jobs





A new report from the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce finds a wide mismatch between the projected employment demand in many local labor markets and the mix of credentials available to workers seeking jobs that require more than a high school diploma but less than a bachelor's degree.

The report, released Wednesday, focuses on mid-skill credentials, including bachelor's or lower and associate degrees, in 565 local labor markets across the nation. As of the 202021 school year, there were nearly 4,800 institutions offering such credentials, including community colleges, nonprofit and for-profit universities, private vocational training institutions, and technical and beauty schools, according to the report.

Over the next few years, these providers will be tasked with training large numbers of workers in the right industries and the right regions to adequately fill local labor shortages, according to the report, but there is still a long way to go.

Most popular stories

Most Popular

The report highlighted that of the 18.5 million annual job openings projected nationwide by 2031, about 31%, or 5.8 million, are projected to go to workers with an associate's degree, certificate or college credits but no degree. (Half of these jobs are projected to be in blue-collar, sales and office support occupations, and the other half in fields such as food and personal services, education, health care and STEM occupations.) The report found that 283 of the 565 local labor markets studied will need to offer at least half of their mid-skilled credentials in different fields than those currently offered to meet projected job demand.

Zach Mabel, research director at the Georgetown center and co-author of the study, said while no one expected a perfect match, the degree of mismatch in regional labor markets was surprising.

He noted that when credentialing institutions in a local labor market are not aligned with the overall demand for labor, students may suffer the consequences. Some graduates may have to take jobs outside of the field they studied or leave the area entirely in search of work, leading to a brain drain for the region. Others may be attracted to programs in fields that seem lucrative at first glance, but end up with lower wages because there is an oversupply of workers and too few job openings.

These discrepancies could have big implications for community colleges as well as higher education institutions, such as regional four-year universities, struggling to maintain enrollment numbers, said Janine LaPrado, managing director of policy and research at the National Skills Coalition, a research and advocacy group focused on workforce training.

Students' futures and lives depend heavily on how well they fit into the local labor market, she says, and offering non-degree qualifications in in-demand fields not only satisfies employers, it also meets what students are looking for and why: access to a wider range of qualifications and pathways that can help them earn a livable wage.

Mabel noted that adjustments alone won't solve whether a job is well-paid. For example, while there are significant job openings in sales and administrative support roles, those may not be the jobs with the highest return on investment.

Still, he said the coalition is a really useful framework for understanding where there are opportunities to expand economic opportunity.

One reason for the discrepancy, the report said, is that the majority of credentials are awarded in fields that don't directly link to career paths: The report found that 28 percent of mid-skill credentials are awarded in programs that don't directly link to jobs, such as liberal arts, humanities and general education.

The report emphasized that these types of programs still have value in the marketplace and to individuals who choose them for a variety of reasons, including transfer to a four-year university, personal development, or personal interests and values.

At the same time, intermediate skills programs can better serve students by strengthening their pathways to both four-year programs and the workforce, the report said.

Charlotte Cahill, vice president of education at Jobs for the Future, an organization focused on helping colleges and workforce leaders create equitable economic outcomes for students, said that while it may be tempting for universities to launch any kind of short-term credential, the report's findings suggest that it's more effective to be strategic about the credentials they offer.

“I think part of what this report really highlights is the idea that demand for qualifications varies by industry,” she said. “So it makes sense on the higher education side to figure out where the industry is. Where there's demand for qualifications, how can we design programs of study that work backwards from what employers are looking for?”

It's important not only that qualifications match available jobs, but also that workers are well prepared for those jobs, LaPrado said, noting that many states are developing frameworks to assess the quality of non-degree credentials.

“I think it's important to look at the issue of quality, not just integrity,” she said.

Inconsistency

The severity of the mismatch between qualifications and future jobs varied depending on a range of local labour market factors. Urban areas were found to generally have a better match between qualifications and jobs than rural areas. This is because these areas tend to have more qualification providers nearby and therefore better access to a range of qualification programmes. In particular, very rural areas had on average only two qualification providers, while very urban areas had an average of 26 providers. The report argued that complementarity, with different qualification providers prioritizing different parts of the labour market, partly explains why having a large number of qualification providers can strengthen the match. A mix of different types of qualification providers also helps the match.

In Michigan, for example, the Detroit area’s 51 credentialing institutions must offer 44 percent of their mid-skills credentials across disciplines to achieve perfect alignment, while North Central Michigan College, the only college serving Charlevoix, Sheboygan and Emmett counties, must align nearly two-thirds of its credential options.

Mabel said it's especially important in areas with only one or two credentialing agencies to work with local employers to customize credentials to fit their needs, offer work-based learning opportunities to further prepare students for the workforce, and provide career counselors who can guide students through employment data such as jobs that will be in demand after graduation and expected salary levels.

“There's a lot of information out there right now when it comes to labor market data, but there's a lot of infrastructure that's really poor when it comes to proactively providing the type of career counseling that students really desperately need in today's increasingly complex labor market,” he said.

The report also found racial disparities in access to middle-skill qualifications in high-demand jobs and a well-adjusted labour market.

For example, American Indian and Alaska Native working-age adults ages 18-65 are three to 18 times more likely to live in areas with no mid-skill credentialing centers within driving distance compared to other racial and ethnic groups. Yet, 71% of American Indian and Alaska Native adults who live near a credentialing center live in areas where the link between credential and jobs is fairly strong. The majority of black adults, 75%, also live in labor markets with relatively strong links, while only 58% of Latino or Hispanic adults live in such areas.

Mabel said these disparities reflect the geography of opportunity.

While the data he and his co-authors analyzed doesn't directly explain why these racial disparities exist, they do know that there is, in reality, significant geographic stratification by race and ethnicity in our country that overlaps with variations in connectivity across local economies, he said.

The report includes a series of recommendations for credential providers and policymakers to better align credentials with jobs, including for institutions to work together to meet different labor market needs, for federal lawmakers to increase funding for workforce education, and for state governments to provide funding to colleges and universities to collect more granular local employment data and better analyze and apply it.

Mabel sees the report as a starting point for local credentialing agencies, employers and workforce development professionals to consider the nuances of disparities in their own communities.

The goal is to encourage people with much more on-the-ground knowledge, information and expertise to take what we've done, apply it to themselves and ask the really hard questions of what can we do about this, he said: Where are the leverage points to start making progress in building stronger relationships between education and workforce systems in our communities?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidehighered.com/news/tech-innovation/alternative-credentials/2024/05/29/report-finds-misalignment-between The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos