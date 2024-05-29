Google's AI overview problems may be unsolvable, experts say





Happy Wednesday! Send your news tips to [email protected].

Google's AI search problem may never be fully resolved.

It's not unusual for exciting new tech features to debut with bugs, but at least some of the issues with Google's new generative AI-powered search answers may not be fixable anytime soon, five AI experts told Tech Brief on Tuesday.

Last week, Google's new AI Overviews made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Touted as the future of online search, where Google's software answers users' questions directly rather than just linking to relevant websites, the feature spit out answers that ranged from the ridiculous to the dangerous. (No, geologists aren't recommending eating one tiny rock a day, and no, don't put glue on your pizza.)

Google initially downplayed the problem, saying the majority of its AI-generated summary searches were of high quality and that some of the examples circulating on social media were probably fake. But the company also acknowledged that it was manually removing at least some of the problematic results, a daunting task for a site that processes billions of queries a day.

AI Summary is designed to surface high-quality information backed by search results from around the web, with prominent links to get more information, spokesman Ned Adrians said Tuesday. “As with other features we've introduced in Search, we're using your feedback to drive broader improvements to the system, some of which have already started rolling out.”

This shows that the problems with artificial intelligence answers are beyond the scope of something that can be solved with a simple software update.

Renowned computer scientist Grady Booch said that all large-scale language models, by their very structure, are inherently and hopelessly unreliable narrators. At a fundamental level, they are designed to generate coherent answers, not truthful answers. They are therefore incorrigible, he said, and fabrication is an unavoidable nature of their behavior.

Booch said that at best, companies that use large language models to answer questions can take steps to protect themselves from that insanity — or they can throw in a ton of cheap human labor to cover up their most egregious lies. But as long as Google and other tech companies use generative AI to answer search queries, Booch predicted, false answers are likely to persist.

Arvind Narayanan, a computer science professor at Princeton University, agreed that the tendency of large language models to produce inaccurate information is unlikely to be fixed anytime soon, but he said Google's AI summary feature also makes avoidable mistakes, such as extracting and summarizing results from low-quality web pages and onions.

With its AI summary feature, Google is trying to combat language models' notorious tendency to fabricate content by having them cite and summarize specific sources.

But that can still go wrong in a number of ways, says Melanie Mitchell, a professor at the Santa Fe Institute who studies complex systems. One is that the system can't necessarily tell if a particular source is providing a reliable answer to a question, perhaps because it can't understand the context. Another is that even if it finds a good source, it might misinterpret what it's saying.

This isn't just a problem for Google, she says. Other AI tools, like OpenAI's ChatGPT or Perplexity, might not give the same wrong answers that Google does, but they'll get other answers wrong that Google gets right. No AI yet exists that can do this in a more reliable way, Mitchell says.

Still, some parts of the problem may prove more manageable than others.

Nilufer Mireshgala, a postdoctoral researcher in machine learning at the University of Washington, said the problem of hallucinations, where a language model makes up things that aren't in the training data, remains unsolved. But making sure the system is only getting information from trusted sources is more of a traditional search problem than a generative AI problem, she added. The problem could be partially solved by adding a fact-checking mechanism, she said.

Osama Fayyad, executive director of the Experience AI Institute at Northeastern University, suggested that making the AI ​​summary less prominent in search results could also help.

“I'm not sure summaries are ready for primetime,” he says, but this is good news for Web publishers because it means users still have a reason to visit trusted sites rather than relying on Google for everything.

Mitchell predicts that Google's answers will improve, but not enough to be truly reliable.

“If they say the majority is right, I'd believe them,” Mitchell said, “but their system is used by millions of people every day, so there are going to be cases where they get it badly wrong and where it causes some harm.”

Narayanan said the easiest way out of this mess might be to pay human fact-checkers for millions of the most common search queries — essentially turning Google into a content farm disguised as a search engine, laundering low-paid human labor with AI-sanctioned content.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has also acknowledged the problem.

In an interview with the Verge last week, Pichai said that while it's in some ways an inherent feature of large-scale language models that they're prone to falsehoods, it's not necessarily the best approach to consistently get to the facts.

But he said that by incorporating them into search engines, they can make answers more relevant to reality while still directing users to the original source. They still might give you the wrong answer, but when you look at them, I don't think you should underestimate how useful they are.

