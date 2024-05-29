Pascal and Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Drive Innovation in Quantum Computing and Industrial Adoption





PARIS, May 29, 2024 — Pasqal, the global leader in neutral atom quantum computers, today announced a strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra, a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to companies across industries. The partnership aims to accelerate the development and deployment of quantum solutions across multiple industries around the world.

Pascal and Tech Mahindra will work together to develop quantum computing solutions tailored for various verticals. The strategic partnership will initially focus on three key areas:

Empowering Tech Mahindras' workforce – Selected employees will receive comprehensive training on quantum technologies with a focus on leveraging the Pasqals QPU. As part of the collaboration, use case identification and development – personnel from both organizations will work to identify and create high-impact use cases in critical sectors such as banking, financial services, insurance, telecommunications, manufacturing, environment and sustainability. Customer education and engagement – Educate customers on the vast potential of quantum technology and its real-world industry applications to drive adoption and innovation.

Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head, Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra said, “Our collaboration with Pascal is aligned with our efforts to integrate quantum computing with cutting-edge technology solutions that address complex challenges across industries and enable rapid scalability. Together, we aim to enable our customers to harness the capabilities of quantum computing to pioneer breakthrough solutions in sectors such as finance, healthcare and sustainability.”

The collaboration will work on building use cases such as drug discovery and optimization in the pharmaceutical industry, materials discovery in manufacturing and other industries, satellite planning in the aerospace industry, complex dataset analysis and complex financial modelling in BFSI, enhancing cybersecurity, and optimizing energy consumption in utilities.

“Pascal is committed to making quantum computing accessible and beneficial to businesses around the world. Our partnership with Tech Mahindra builds a strong foundation for real-world quantum applications. Together we can bridge the gap between cutting-edge laboratory research and industrial adoption,” said Rok Henrier, co-CEO of Pascal.

This multi-year collaboration will drive innovation in services and product development, as well as generate revenue for both Pascal and Tech Mahindra.

About Pascal

Pasqal is a leading quantum computing company building quantum processors from aligned neutral atoms in 2D and 3D arrays to bring practical quantum advantage to customers and address real-world problems. Pasqal was founded in 2019 out of the Institute of Optics by Georges-Olivier Raymond, Christoph Jurczak, 2022 Nobel Prize Laureate in Physics Professor Alain Aspect, Dr. Antoine Broweis, and Dr. Thierry Lahaie. Pasqal has secured over $140 million in funding to date.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) provides technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling them to achieve scale of transformation at unmatched speed. With 145,000+ professionals helping 1,100+ clients across 70+ countries, TechM offers a wide range of services including Consulting, Information Technology, Enterprise Applications, Business Process Services, Engineering Services, Network Services, Customer Experience & Design Services, AI & Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure Services. The company is the first Indian company in the world to be awarded the Terra Carta Seal of Sustainable Markets Initiative in recognition of actively leading efforts to create a future that has a positive impact on climate and nature. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, one of the largest and most respected multinational business alliances founded in 1945.

Source: Pascal

