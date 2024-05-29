How to use the Google Ads search terms report





One of the most important aspects of a profitable Google Ads strategy is reaching the right people with the right message when they're searching.

To do this properly, you need to know exactly how your ads are performing and what words your potential customers are using to search.

This is where Google Ads search terms reporting comes in handy.

This report is a valuable asset and a valuable source of information for any Google Ads account.

The search terms report gives you insight into the exact phrases that are causing your ads to appear, and can help you:

Dramatically improve your keyword strategy. Enhance your targeting. Increase your return on investment (ROI).

Let's take a closer look at why the Google Ads search terms report is not only useful, but essential to maximizing your Google Ads profitability.

What is the Google Ads search terms report?

The search terms report is a performance tool that shows you how your ads are triggered by actual searches on the Google Search Network.

The reports will show you the specific terms or phrases that triggered your ads to appear, helping you determine if you're bidding on the right keywords and using the right match type.

If you find any search terms that are not relevant to your business, you can easily add them to your negative keyword list repository.

This helps you make better use of your budget by ensuring your ads are only shown to potential customers when they search for something that is relevant and useful to them.

Keep in mind that there is a difference between search terms and keywords.

Search terms: Shows the exact words or phrases that customers typed in to show your ads on the Google Search Network. Keywords: These are the words or phrases that Google Ads advertisers target and bid on to show their ads to customers. How to create a search terms report

Running a search terms report in your Google Ads account is easy — and can even be automated.

To view the search terms report, you need to:

Log in to your Google Ads account. Navigate to Campaigns >> Insights & Reports >> Search Terms.

Below is an example of where you can find the search terms report within your Google Ads account:

The screenshot was taken by the author in April 2024.

After running this report, there are several actions you can take as a marketer.

Add your best performing searches as keywords to the corresponding ad groups. If you add new keywords, select the desired match type (e.g. broad match, phrase match, exact match). Add irrelevant search terms to your negative keywords list. 3 ways to use your Search Terms report data

As mentioned above, there are many ways you can use search terms report data to optimize your campaign performance.

Let's look at three examples of how you can use this report to get the most bang for your buck.

1. Improve your existing keyword list

The first area where search term reports can help is refining your existing keyword list.

By digging into your search terms report, you can find areas of opportunity, such as:

What searches are leading to conversions? What searches are not related to your product or service? What searches get a lot of impressions but few clicks? How do searches map to your existing keywords and ad groups?

For searches that lead to conversions, it makes sense to add them as keywords to your existing ad groups or create new ad groups.

If you find searches that aren't relevant to what you sell, we recommend adding them as negative keywords so that your ads don't show for those searches in the future.

If some searches are getting a lot of impressions but very few clicks, it's time to look further – your bid strategy may not be competitive enough for the keywords that are worth bidding on, which means you need to take action on your bid strategy.

If a search term is being triggered by multiple keywords and ad groups, this is a case of keyword cross-contamination. This can lead to lower ROI and higher costs because essentially multiple keywords are bidding on that search term. If you find yourself in this situation, you have a few options:

Review and update existing keyword match types, if necessary. Add negative keywords at the ad group or campaign level where appropriate to avoid cross contamination.

Ultimately, using the search terms report in this way will help you identify what's performing well and eliminate what's not.

2. Understand how your audience actually searches for your products

What I see all the time is a mismatch between what companies say about their products and services and what customers actually search for them in the real world.

If you’re bidding on keywords that you think describe your products or services but aren’t seeing any results, your expectations may be misplaced.

Often the searches that convert are from terms that you would never have thought to bid on if you hadn't looked at the search terms report.

One of the most underutilized use cases in the report is finding the lesser known ways customers search and find products.

Finding these types of keywords may result in the creation of a new campaign, especially if the search terms don't fit into your existing ad group structure.

Not all keyword values ​​are created equal, so building campaigns for different search themes allows you to develop appropriate bidding strategies for each.

Understanding how customers describe their needs for your product or service will not only inform your keyword strategy, but also allow you to better tailor your product positioning.

This brings us to the third way that search terms reporting can help your campaigns.

3. Optimize your ad copy and landing pages

As we discussed in #2, your customers’ language and phrases can provide valuable insight into their needs and preferences.

Marketers can use the search terms report to better customize their ad copy to make it more relevant and appealing to potential customers.

Don’t forget the corresponding landing page.

When users click on an ad, they expect what they searched for to match what they see on your website.

Regularly update your landing page content to better match searcher intent.

This results in a better user experience and improved conversion rates.

How using search terms reports can help your ROI

All three of the above examples are ways that search terms reporting can help you improve your campaign ROI.

Why?

Let's look at each example in more detail.

How Keyword Refinement Helps ROI

Part of refining your existing keywords is filtering out irrelevant search terms that trigger ads.

A solid negative keyword strategy can help you eliminate “unnecessary” spend on meaningless keywords.

Previously “wasted” spend is reallocated to campaigns that regularly generate higher ROI.

Additionally, adding your best performing search terms allows for better control in terms of bidding strategies.

Pulling the right levers and setting the right bidding strategy for each search theme will ultimately improve your ROI.

How Understanding Audience Intent Helps Your ROI

By understanding the exact language and search terms used by potential customers, marketers can update their ad copy and landing pages to better suit those searches.

This will improve your ad's relevance and ad rank within Google Ads.

These items will help improve your keyword's Quality Score and as your Quality Score increases, they will help lower your CPC.

Relevant ads have a higher click-through rate and are more likely to convert users.

Why updating your ad copy and landing pages can improve your ROI

This example goes hand in hand with the recommendation above.

As you begin to better understand your audience's search intent, you can make your ads more relevant by updating your ad copy and landing pages to match their searches.

When users click on a relevant ad, they find that the content on the landing page is more aligned with what they’re looking for.

Increased relevance significantly increases the chances of conversion and ultimately increases your ROI.

Use this report to make data-driven decisions

Google Ads is an essential part of any digital marketing strategy and often takes up a large portion of a marketing budget.

By regularly reviewing your search terms report, you can adjust your marketing budget and make your Google Ads campaigns more effective.

You can use this report to make data-driven decisions to fine-tune different aspects of your campaign management, resulting in more effective ad spend, higher conversions, and ultimately a higher ROI.

Additional resources:

Featured Image: FGC/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-adwords-search-terms-report/514387/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos