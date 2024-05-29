New accesso mobile app enhances visitor exploration





WICKLOW, Ireland, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), a leading technology solutions provider for attractions and venues around the world, has collaborated with Powerscourt Estate and Gardens to introduce the exciting new Powerscourt Gardens Audio Tour app, enhancing visitor engagement and sustainability efforts in the heart of County Wicklow, Ireland.

The newly released app is now available to download on iOS and Android.

The Powerscourt Gardens Audio Tour App guides visitors and provides useful information The launch of the Powerscourt Gardens Audio Tour App strengthens visitor engagement and sustainability efforts, and sees innovation flourish at Powerscourt Gardens. Pictured: Brian Rattray (Accesso), Sarah Slazenger (MD of Powerscourt Estate), Lord Powerscourt, Anthony Wingfield, Caroline Henry (Failte, Ireland) and Alex Slazenger (Head Gardener at Powerscourt)

Powerscourt Estate, Ireland’s premier sustainable tourism destination* and one of Ireland’s top attractions, has partnered with Access’s professional services team to introduce an innovative digital solution aimed at improving visitor engagement and experience at the world’s third best gardens**, which include 47 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens.

The new audio tour app offers visitors the opportunity to take a seamless and immersive journey through the property's outdoor attractions, including the world-renowned Italianate Gardens, Japanese Gardens, Walled Garden with Honeybee Sanctuary, picturesque Triton Lake, herb borders and enchanting woodland walks. Utilizing cutting-edge technology, the app provides an interactive platform for guests to explore the property's rich history, curated tours and sustainable initiatives.

The new audio tour app is designed to promote sustainability and improve wellbeing by encouraging visitors to escape digital distractions and reconnect with nature. This innovative tool ensures that all guests can fully enjoy the site's beauty, with or without an internet connection. While on the bus or upon arrival, visitors can scan a QR code to quickly download all the content they need with a simple, one-time set-up. After the initial download, no internet connection is required, and the app guides visitors to freely explore Powerscourt's natural beauty.

This offline capability minimises the need for brochures and physical materials and supports Powerscourt's environmental sustainability efforts. The app is a great example of how technology can be used to enhance nature exploration without damaging it.

“We are excited to launch the new Powerscourt Estate mobile app and are confident that it will achieve our goal of attracting new audiences whilst enhancing the guest experience,” said Sarah Slazenger, Managing Director of Powerscourt Estates Ltd. “As well as improving accessibility and engagement, the new app also provides the ability to continually add new and fresh content for our guests, which is in line with our commitment to sustainability and innovation.”

“Having the right technology to support the guest experience is becoming increasingly important for cultural attractions,” says Ben Mathews, senior vice president of enterprise solutions at accesso. “This app shows how technology can positively enhance the way guests experience and enjoy an attraction like Powerscourt Estate.”

For more information, visit powerscourt.com / accesso.com

Key features of the Powerscourt Estate app include:

Audio scripted text feature: Developed for Powerscourt Estate, this feature allows guides to provide narration that visitors can read or listen to during the audio tour, improving accessibility and engagement. Audio scripted text feature available in five languages: Narration that international visitors can read or listen to during the audio tour is available in English, Spanish, French, German and Chinese. Seamless content download: The app allows content to be downloaded upon installation, allowing uninterrupted access to tours and information, even in areas with limited connectivity. Enhanced user interface and brand identity: The app provides a user-friendly interface featuring Powerscourt Estate's unique branding, providing visitors with a unified and immersive experience. Sustainability and accessibility: By replacing physical devices with digital solutions, the app eliminates the need for printed materials and expensive device rentals.

About ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

accesso is the leading global provider of patented, award-winning technology solutions that redefine guest experiences, drive revenue growth, streamline operations and support data-driven business decisions for leisure and entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,200 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that enables them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions and cultural industry veterans, accesso extends venues' reach of on-site and off-site guest engagement and drives revenue growth through intuitive ticketing, POS, virtual queuing, distribution, professional services and experience management technology. For more information, visit accesso.com or follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Powerscourt Estate

*Powerscourt and sustainability –

Powerscourt Estate is Ireland's first leading tourism facility to be certified by Sustainable Travel Ireland, a standard set by the United Nations Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC). Powerscourt, House, Gardens and Waterfall is the first major Irish tourism facility to achieve such an accolade.

A pioneering spirit towards the environment and nature conservation has always been present at Powerscourt Farm and the farm was originally purchased to harness hydroelectric power from Ireland's highest waterfall located on the farm. Sustainability initiatives implemented at the farm over the past few years include an integrated energy management system (developed in partnership with Cool Planet Group), waste reduction plans, biodiversity rewilding initiatives such as wildflower meadows, a tree planting programme and a bee sanctuary in the walled garden. Powerscourt Farm's long-term overarching mission is to be recognised globally for the farm's sustainability efforts and to achieve net zero by 2025.

“We see ourselves as custodians of Powerscourt for future generations and our aim is to leave it in a better state for them. We believe sustainability is essential to the future of Powerscourt and as part of our environmental work we have implemented programs such as tree planting, wildflower meadows and beekeeping.”

Sarah Slazenger, managing director of Powerscourt Estate;

**Ranked #3 in National Geographic Magazine's Top 10 Gardens in the World.

Powerscourt Garden in County Wicklow has been voted number three in National Geographic's Top 10 Gardens in the World, behind only the Palace of Versailles and London's Q Garden. Powerscourt is the only one of the three gardens that is not government owned.

This prestigious award is part of National Geographic's “Top 10” series, which selects the world's most amazing travel, adventure and must-visit places. Other European countries that made it onto the list include the Palace of Versailles in France (#1) and the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in the UK (#2). Powerscourt Gardens is the only Irish garden to make the list, and one of seven European countries to do so. The 47-acre gardens rank above other famous horticultural destinations such as Villa d'Este (Tivoli, Italy), Dumbarton Oaks (Washington DC) and Chatsworth House (UK).

Powerscourt Estate

Dating back to the 13th century, Powerscourt is a vast country estate known for its magnificent Palladian mansion and 47 acres (190,000 square metres) of manicured gardens in the pretty village of Enniskerry, County Wicklow. Set on a commanding hilltop with the Sugarloaf Mountains as its backdrop, the mansion's spacious terraces on the southern side look out onto breathtaking ornamental gardens and a lake.

Powerscourt Garden offers visitors a beautiful mix of formal gardens, spacious terraces, statues, decorative lakes, secret hollows and walking paths. Managed by Head Gardener Alex Slazenger and a team of four gardeners, Powerscourt Garden was designed from 1731 onwards with the desire to create a garden that would become part of the wider surrounding landscape. Powerscourt Garden has a wide range of features and attractions including the Walled Garden, Italian Garden, Dolphin Pond, Japanese Garden, Pet Sematary and Pepperpot Tower.

