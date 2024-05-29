Arm's next-generation chips should bring faster, on-device AI to future smartphones





Chipmaker Arm on Wednesday unveiled a new set of processors that will improve the efficiency and speed of upcoming smartphones, built specifically to power on-device generative AI.

Other chipmakers, such as Qualcomm, are incorporating Arm processors into their full chipsets. For example, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found in premium smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, has eight Arm Cortex CPU cores. Arm's next-generation CPUs and GPUs promise to improve speed and efficiency, powering more powerful on-device AI such as Samsung's Galaxy AI and tools that add or remove elements from images.

The three new chips run on the company's latest Armv9.2 architecture. The top-end Cortex X925, built on a 3-nanometer-sized die, scored 36% higher on Geekbench metrics than an anonymous premium Android smartphone from 2023. The mid-end Cortex A725 is 35% more efficient than its predecessor (the Cortex A720), and the low-end Cortex A525 is 15% more efficient than the Cortex A520.

Arm says these chips are made for AI, with the Cortex X925 achieving a 41% faster time to first token than the Cortex X4 when using the Tiny-Llama language model, a metric of AI speed that measures the first output after a prompt input. Arm acknowledges that AI processing consumes more power on a device than less compute-intensive uses (such as browsing the internet), but the company says that improved processor efficiency offsets the higher power draw of AI, which will be beneficial for phone and device makers eager to jump on the AI ​​bandwagon and implement more.

The company is also unveiling more of its AI- and computer vision-focused Kleidi software libraries for chipset makers to choose from when implementing its processors. But what's potentially more exciting for other devices is Arm's effort to add more Windows apps that can run natively on the processor, this time including Spotify, Chrome and Audacity.

Arm also announced its latest high-end GPU to be paired with the CPU chip: the 14-core Immortalis G925. This is the third generation of the chip with ray tracing to render realistic lighting and reflections, with Unreal's Lumen Raytracing on board. Arm claims that this GPU delivers 52% better ray tracing performance than the previous generation, 12-core Immortalis G720.

Arm noted that these graphics improvements will improve video efficiency on the Android platform, including a 10% power savings when watching YouTube videos.

Editor's note: CNET has used an AI engine to create dozens of articles and label them accordingly. The notes you're reading are attached to articles that substantively address AI topics, but are all written by our expert editors and writers. For more information, see our AI policy.

