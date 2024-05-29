Cataclysm Classic PvP Season 9 has begun! — World of Warcraft — Blizzard News





Take part in an all-new PvP season starting with each weekly reset. Assemble your team and take on Rating Arena and Rating Battleground challenges to earn Conquest Points and purchase new, more powerful PvP gear.

Season 9 will also introduce two new battlefields, Battle for Gilneas and Twin Peaks, setting the stage for a dynamic PvP experience.

New Raid Dungeon: The battle begins on May 30

Starting at 3PM PDT on May 30, players who are level 85 will be able to take on three raid dungeons for the first time: The Bastion of Twilight, Blackwing Descent, and Throne of the Four Winds.

The Fortress of Twilight stands as a dark symbol of the Old Gods' growing power on Azeroth. Deep beneath the towering structure that serves as the cult's frontline headquarters, the various chapters of the Hammer of Twilight reside alongside their twisted leader, Cho'gall. There, Cho'gall and his followers plot to sap Azeroth of all sanity, hope, and life, and fulfill the Old Gods' apocalyptic vision.

Zone: Twilight Highlands Difficulty: (10) Normal, (10) Heroic, (25) Normal, (25) Heroic Bosses: 4 (5 on Heroic difficulty)

Halfas Wormbreaker: Granted supernatural strength and stamina by Cho'gall the Ettin, Halfas Wormbreaker captures dragons as fodder for the Twilight Hammer's rituals. To this end, he enslaved a massive proto-dragon to help him hunt the winged prey. Thelarion and Variona: Magically brought to adulthood, Variona and Thelarion were meant to be role models among the new brood of Twilight Dragons and lead their descendants in slaying life from Azeroth. Instead, they squander their incredible strength, constantly bickering and fighting each other. Ascendant Council: Transformed into elemental beings as the Twilight Hammer's most powerful followers, the members of the Ascendant Council have long since forgotten what it means to be mere mortals. From their evil sanctum, they oversee the selection of new candidates for ascension. Cho'gall: Under Cho'gall's rule, the Twilight's Hammer orc clan was transformed into a murderous cult obsessed with the Elder Gods and their emissary, Deathwing. Prolonged contact with his dark master has severely warped Cho'gall's mind and body. Sinestra (Heroic difficulty only): Originally Deathwing's liegemaster, Sinestra created the first Twilight Dragons, but was later destroyed by one of her terrible creations. Now a ruined husk reanimated by an insidious magic, Sinestra oversees the creation of new Twilight Clutches.

Nefarian and his twisted attempts to create a new breed of dragons were thought to have been defeated after his death at Blackwing Lair, but rumors have surfaced that his father, Deathwing, has resurrected Nefarian to work at Blackwing Descent, where it is feared that the horrific experiments being carried out there are on a level of evil far beyond any crimes Nefarian has ever committed against nature.

Zone: Burning Steppes Difficulty: (10) Normal, (10) Heroic, (25) Normal, (25) Heroic Bosses: 6

Omnotron Defense System: The Omnotron Defense System was once touted as the Dark Iron Dwarves' greatest technological marvel. When Nefarian arrived at Blackwing Descent, he repurposed this dilapidated system to annihilate any who trespassed into his laboratory. Magmaw: Magmaw are giant lava worms summoned from the Firelands centuries ago by the Dark Iron servants of Ragnaros. Nefarian sees Magmaw as a pesky pest, but has grown fond of feeding the beasts with his failed experiments and servants. Atramedes: Atramedes, or Experiment 25463-D, is a failed attempt to give a black dragon cub enhanced senses. A poisonous ointment applied to the cub robbed it of its sight, forcing it to rely on sound and smell to survive. It would be a tragic story if Atramedes wasn't so evil. Chimeron: Horrible. Ugly. Evil. Kill it. Malloriac: The human Mallory was a brilliant young alchemist before he was abducted by Nefarian and fused with the corpse of a dragon calf. As a result, Malloriac became a clumsy minion with only faint traces of his former intelligence. Nefarian's Demise: Deathwing's son, Nefarian, gained infamy for his horrific attempt to create chromatic dragons from the essences of Azeroth's various dragon bands. After his death in Blackwing's Lair, he was resurrected and commanded by Deathwing to continue his nefarious endeavors.

The Throne of the Four Winds, personal retreat of the Lord of Air, Arakir, soars high above the boundless vistas of the Skywall. Now that the barriers of the Elemental Planes have been breached, Arakir can travel freely on the winds of Azeroth. He seeks to stir up the fiercest storms to sweep all life from Uldum and seize the Halls of Origin forged by the mysterious titans.

Zone: Uldum Difficulty: (10) Normal, (10) Heroic, (25) Normal, (25) Heroic Bosses: 2

The Council of Winds: With King Siamat of the South Wind imprisoned by Neferset Tor'vir, Arakir's lieutenants compete to fill the power vacuum in the Council of Winds. The remaining council members are King Anshar of the Strong Winds, who can heal his allies and poison his foes; King Rohash of the Storms, who can shatter the mightiest mountains; and King Nejir of the North Winds, a frigid storm king who has claimed more lives than all the other Cardinal Wind Lords combined. Arakir: Gifted with great intelligence and cunning, King Arakir of the Winds was once a leading tactician in the fearsome armies of the Old Gods. After the Cataclysm, he allied with Deathwing and turned his godlike powers against the many wind elementals who are Tor'vir's ancient enemies.

Gather your allies and join the battle!

