Cybercriminals use AI to manipulate Google search results





Please subscribe to Fox News to access this content

You've reached the maximum number of articles. To continue reading, please log in or create a free account.

By entering your email address and pressing “Continue”, you agree to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, including the Financial Incentive Notice.

Please enter a valid email address.

Having problems? Click here.

In the digital age, where online searches are the norm, even the simplest enquiries can put you at risk.

According to expert advice from GuidePoint Security, sophisticated artificial intelligence scams are lurking behind otherwise harmless search engine queries and using something called “search engine optimization” to trick users, highlighting how cybercriminals are manipulating these systems.

Women Searching Online (Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson)

How Google Search Fraud Works

These scammers buy ads to get their fake websites, cleverly disguised as trustworthy sites, to appear at the top of search results.

Get security alerts, expert tips – Sign up for Kurts Newsletter – Cyberguy Report here

Take “PayPal” for example. At first glance, it may look promising, but closer inspection reveals it to be a scam. Ads promising secure account access may redirect you to fraudulent sites designed to cleverly mimic PayPal login pages, but their true purpose is to steal your money and personal information.

The sophistication of the scams requires more than just standard precautions like spotting spelling mistakes: fraudsters have evolved along with technology, and some schemes, such as a deliberately distorted “U” that looks like a horseshoe, are clever enough to trick the untrained eye into clicking.

Another disturbing example was for “Quicken tech support” – the top “sponsored” search result promised 24-hour support but didn't link to Quicken's actual website, showing just how deceptive such links can be.

Even when such fraudulent ads are flagged and removed, new ones often pop up to take their place, perpetuating this digital game of cat and mouse.

Click here to get FOX Business on the go

SEO Search Illustrated (Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson)

'Unsubscribe' Email Scam Targets Americans

4 ways to protect yourself from Google search fraud

1) Bookmark or save the URLs of sites you frequently visit, especially social media and financial platforms, to avoid counterfeit pages.

2) Make sure you type the website address directly into your browser's address bar. Do not click on any links.

3) Using official apps from reputable companies provides an extra layer of security and reliability.

4) Run antivirus protection regularly on all your devices to remove ad-generating malware.

What is Artificial Intelligence (AI)?

Google search engine image (Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson)

Confessions of victims who were deceived by cybercriminals

If you notice any fraudulent advertisements, run a reliable antivirus immediately.

SEO search scams often occur when scammers purchase ads in search results, but other sources of this type of scam include malware on your device or compromised browser extensions, so if you spot any of these scam ads in your searches or on websites, immediately run a reliable antivirus protection software to identify and remove them.

For example, when you type in “Lowes,” you might see what appears to be the official site at the top of the search results. However, this could lead you to a malicious site that appears legitimate. By the time you realize it's fake, sensitive information may have already been exposed.

The best way to protect yourself from clicking on malicious links that may install malware that can access your personal information is to have antivirus protection installed on all your devices, which will also warn you about phishing emails and ransomware scams.

Get our picks for the best antivirus protection in 2024 for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices

Woman working on a laptop (Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson)

Protect yourself from tech support scams

Important points about the cart

While Google effectively removes the majority of these SEO scam ads, some still sneak in before we are discovered. It's up to us to protect ourselves by arming ourselves with the tools we need to avoid being caught. We need to stay vigilant and informed to safely navigate the online world and protect ourselves from the ever-evolving threats posed by cyber crooks.

Click here to get the FOX News app

Tell us about a time when you almost fell victim to an online scam and the warning signs that helped you avoid it. Email us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

For more tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to the free CyberGuy Report newsletter by visiting Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what story you'd like us to feature.

Follow Kurt on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram

Answers to the CyberGuy's most frequently asked questions:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All Rights Reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/tech/cyber-scammers-use-ai-manipulate-google-search-results The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos