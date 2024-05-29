Are big tech companies and their AI tools stifling innovation? | Technology News





It would be great if innovation could happen “just by dreaming,” says Viktor Meyer-Schümberger, emphasizing that imagining things is “crucial for bringing about innovation.”

As a result, the Oxford University professor of information science believes artificial intelligence (AI) won't be able to compete with human creativity anytime soon.

“Humans can imagine things that don't exist yet,” he told DW, because even though AI is trained on huge data sets, it still works with historical data.

Therefore, the datasets used for machine learning reflect what can be learned from the past to the present and help make the insights gained from the data the AI ​​collects more actionable, but “it doesn't invent anything new,” he added.

If the present or future is significantly different from the past, AI cannot help find the right solution. For example, if people in Henry Ford's time were asked what they wanted, most would have answered “faster horses” as a solution based on their past experience.

Living in an age of lack of innovation

AI is a tool to evaluate large data sets and drive efficiencies, especially in economically stable times. But we are not living in stable times. Meeting the challenges posed by climate change will require innovation beyond our current capabilities.

Paradoxically, despite rapid advances in AI, the pace of innovation is slowing, Meyer-Schümberger said.

Both Ufuk Akcigit, a professor of economics at the University of Chicago, and Sina T. Ates, chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, have observed a slowdown in U.S. productivity growth.

“New business entry rates have declined, productivity growth has slowed, and the labor share of the labor market has fallen, while market concentration and corporate profits as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) have increased,” they wrote in a recent paper on the decline of business dynamism in the United States.

The researchers found that the dynamism of innovation in American companies has declined since the 1980s, and even more so since the 2000s.

They believe this is due to insufficient competition between large companies and their rivals, as well as insufficient knowledge sharing, which means that late entrants to the market are unable to learn from the advances of large companies and grow themselves, resulting in less competitive pressure on large companies and less incentive to innovate in the absence of competition.

Sharing the raw materials for innovation

Data is the driving force behind modern innovation, and AI can help us better analyze vast amounts of data.

According to the Federation of German Industry (BDI), more and more data is being collected; the amount is expected to increase tenfold between 2012 and 2022 and triple again by 2025.

This is where digital giants like Google, Amazon and Facebook come in. These companies collect vast amounts of data, allowing them to become more efficient while simultaneously denying others access to their data wealth.

“These digital giants have a reputation for being pioneers, but in reality they are slowing down the innovation process and progress by hoarding data,” Meyer-Schümberger said, adding that rival companies are being shut out as well as public authorities and scientific organisations.

Strengthening the oligopoly

It's also becoming more common these days for innovative companies to be acquired by larger companies, Meyer-Schümberger said. About 20 years ago, more than three-quarters of successful Silicon Valley startups chose to go public, but today, three-quarters are snapped up by companies like Google or Facebook before going public, he noted.

A University of Oxford researcher warns that this is not only stifling innovation but poses a systemic risk to economic growth. He likens the situation to driving on a highway: it's bad enough if the brakes on one car fail, but if the brakes on all cars fail in the same way because there is only one type of car, it leads to a crisis.

This dilemma can only be resolved if policymakers ensure freer access to data, he said.

“Data does not have the same ownership rights as intellectual property rights, authorship or patent rights that are the product of human thought,” Meyer-Schümberger said. But data, he added, “does not establish ownership.”

The EU's Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act are a step in the right direction, but the education system also needs to be restructured, in particular to give the next generation “the motivation to dream with purpose”, Meyer-Schümberger said.

“It's not about memorizing 19th-century poetry, it's about seeing the world differently,” he says, because innovation requires “uncomfortable heretics, not rational, hard-working ants.”

