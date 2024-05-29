Trustworthy AI: Unravelling the complex web of trust and AI innovation





Satyen Dayal, managing director of UK technology at Edelman, reflects on the growing decline in trust in AI and highlights the barriers to its adoption.

The rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) casts a long and ominous shadow over a world already rife with economic and social uncertainty.

The 2024 Edelman Trust Barometer Supplemental Report: Technology Sector Insights reveals a raw nerve with people around the world wrestling with fears of unemployment (88% of employed people), inflation (73%), climate change (76%), hackers (75%), nuclear war (73%) and information warfare (61%). Since last year, fears of hackers and information warfare have jumped by 5 and 6 percentage points, respectively.

In these turbulent times, the trust once placed in AI companies is fading, plummeting from 62% to just 54% in five years. 2019's optimism about algorithms is being tested in the tough conditions of 2024.

How can we restore trust in AI before its adoption becomes a flop?

There is no escaping AI

While trust in AI companies is on an unequal footing in just 12 of the 28 countries surveyed, sentiment across the globe is much more nuanced: Places like Malaysia, the UAE, South Korea and Kenya have seen trust increase by more than five percentage points in just one year, while Nigeria saw an 11 percentage point jump.

In contrast, trust has fallen by more than 5 percentage points in the United States, Argentina, Ireland and Canada, and in Sweden it has fallen to just 32%.

Figure 1: Trust in AI companies

This contrasts with the technology industry as a whole, which has seen fluctuations but cumulative increases in trust across all 28 countries. But the technology industry has also struggled, having spent the past three years struggling to regain its once-dominant number one position on the global stage.

However, as AI adoption grows, the gap between trust in technology companies overall (76%) and trust in AI technology (50%) has widened to 26 points, highlighting a wider disconnect. This divide is also deeply rooted across demographics, with women (47%), those over 55 (39%) and those with lower incomes (47%) least likely to trust AI technology.

The barriers to AI adoption highlight important talking points. Job loss is far from the first concern. Among those who feel less enthusiastic about the wider use of AI, the top reason is that AI may violate privacy (39%). Coming in second and third are concerns that AI may devalue what it means to be human (36%) or that AI has not been sufficiently tested (35%). Job security comes in eighth behind concerns about AI's potential harm to society and people (35% each), AI moving too fast (32%), and AI exacerbating inequality (27%).

This crisis of trust is seeping into deeper anxiety: Notably, only 32% feel they have control over how AI will affect their lives, and only 34% are confident in the regulation of AI.

A turning point for innovation

AI has come to the forefront of a global debate about the role of innovation in society, faced with trends such as vaccine hesitancy, skepticism about electric cars, Hollywood furor over AI intrusions, and pro-fossil fuel electoral success.

With over 64 countries holding elections in 2024, representing 49% of the world's eligible voters, innovation will emerge as a crucial political battleground that will determine whether or not elections will be won or lost.

Today, more people believe innovation is poorly managed (39%) than it is well managed (22%). This mismanagement creates a sense of alienation: Those who believe innovation is poorly managed are 22 percentage points more likely to believe technology is changing too fast and 27 percentage points more likely to believe society is changing too fast.

This disillusionment with the governance of innovation breeds resistance, slowing the acceptance of new technologies and putting AI acceptance in a precarious balance. Unlike green energy, which has been more warmly embraced, or GMOs, which have been vehemently opposed, AI, like gene-based medicine, lies on the brink, with public sentiment split 50-50 between acceptance and resistance.

However, whereas resistance to innovation in Western democracies is political (resistance to innovation is much greater on the right than on the left), AI itself is less politicized and there is little variation in resistance based on political leanings.

Figure 2: Embracing Innovation

Transitioning to an AI economy: trust in technology and people

A universal expectation is apparent across all sectors: businesses, NGOs, governments, media, etc. For AI to be accepted, its developers must listen to and address the public's concerns and give them the opportunity to ask questions.

Three types of support from organizations, experts, and peers are essential to increasing enthusiasm for AI: For optimism about AI to increase significantly among those who are less enthusiastic about AI, individuals need to trust that companies will test AI thoroughly (48%), that governments will implement AI safely (46%), that media will provide accurate and unbiased analysis (40%), and that NGOs will work with local governments to address the impacts of AI (38%).

They also say they would feel more positive if experts supported AI (44%) or if their family and friends accepted it (35%).

The transition to AI is about trusting the technology and the people who deliver it. Key to fostering enthusiasm is emphasizing AI's societal (53%) and personal benefits (51%), and gaining a deeper understanding of AI (51%). Managing risks means having confidence that people who will be negatively impacted by AI are being appropriately addressed (46%), and slowing the progression of negative effects of AI (46%).

Figure 3: Growing interest in AI

For AI to be widely accepted, it must be supported by the scientific community and presented as a harbinger of a brighter future, but also as a technology that gives individuals greater power and control over its effects.

AI acceptance starts in the workplace

With a trust rating of 79%, employers enjoy the highest levels of trust from their employees of any core institution.

Among tech employees, trust in AI technology is at 71%. Among women in tech, trust in AI technology is at 73%, 4% higher than men (69%).

Figure 4: Technical employees' trust in AI

Tech workers are more optimistic about AI than their non-tech counterparts: They are 17 percentage points more likely to have confidence in AI regulation than workers in other industries, and 14 percentage points more likely to believe they have a great deal of influence over how AI will affect their lives.

Tech workers have more trust in their employers to properly manage the introduction of new innovations into society (78% vs. 70% of non-tech workers). They have the highest trust in businesses and organizations at 85%, and have increasing expectations that CEOs will publicly engage on ethical use of technology (91%), future job skills (89%) and the impact of automation on jobs (88%).

Additionally, 45% of tech workers welcome the increased use of AI, while 19% reject it. Non-tech workers are now equally likely to welcome AI (34%) and reject it (32%).

With so much uncertainty, the transition to an AI economy must start in the workplace.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.warc.com/newsandopinion/opinion/trusted-ai-unravelling-the-complex-web-of-trust-and-ai-innovation/6682 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos