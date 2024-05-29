Nakia Melecio to lead Enterprise Innovation Institute's Innovation Lab efforts





Nakia Melecio, director of the Innovation Lab at Georgia Tech's Enterprise Innovation Institute. (Photo: Prarté Paul)

Melecio, who also served as a deep tech catalyst at Enterprise Innovation Institute's ATDC startup incubator, will head the Innovation Lab, which works on new business development in the life sciences and biosciences space. The Innovation Lab's efforts will be focused on three core activities:

Advance the practice of healthcare research, innovation and workforce development; Expand EI2 Global's international footprint; Support VentureLab's National Science Foundation I-Corps activities.

“Nakia has been a significant contributor to expanding Georgia's life sciences community and ecosystem,” said David Bridges, vice president of the Enterprise Innovation Institute and Georgia Tech's chief economic development officer. “The Leading Innovation Lab builds on the foundation that Nakia has built since joining the company in 2019 and will further support our broader economic development mission.”

He is already leading the expansion of healthcare research into practice through his work at the MedTech Center and runs the ScaleUp Lab program for deep tech innovation.

Led by Melecios as founding director, the MedTech Center has partnered with the Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership and the Global Center for Medical Innovation to work with more than 200 companies and recognize their innovation. Since its launch in 2021, the MedTech Center's 66 active startups have raised $13.1 million in investment capital and an additional $6.4 million in federal non-dilutive capital grant funding.

In 2023, the MedTech Center has been selected to participate in the U.S. Department of Health’s Advanced Research Projects Agency ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub to accelerate the commercialization of practical, accessible biomedical solutions.

With a grant from the Economic Development Administration, he is supporting Georgia Tech's efforts to partner with the Atlanta University Center campuses of Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine to help these minority-serving institutions build the capacity of their scientists and researchers to create more life science and technology companies.

Similarly, Melesio is working on a collaborative project on biologics and medical devices with the University of Alabama at Birmingham, aiming to further move researchers’ innovations from the lab to the commercial market.

Melecio, who has secured more than $5.76 million in federal grants and awards for Georgia Tech as leader of the Innovation Lab, will also work to develop biomanufacturing partnerships for Georgia Tech.

At EI2 Global, an Enterprise Innovation Institute program that advances economic opportunity through collaborations with universities, innovators, governments and nonprofits around the world, Melecio will be an instructor for Lab-to-Market and CREATE-X programming for entrepreneurs. He will also create and deliver educational content for EI2 Globals’ university and ecosystem partners.

Domestically, Melecio's work at the Innovation Lab includes ongoing projects as principal of VentureLab, a program of Georgia Tech's Office of Commercialization. In that capacity, he will work on VentureLabs' National Science Foundation-affiliated Innovation Corps (I-Corps) programming. Overseen by vice president for commercialization Raghupathy “Siva” Sivakumar, these efforts include the NSF I-Corps Hub Academy, where Melecio will serve as director.

“Our work at the Innovation Lab is focused on leveraging the expertise of the Enterprise Innovation Institute and Georgia Tech to build economic development capacity in the life sciences and biosciences sectors to find new opportunities, new markets and new industries,” Melecio said.

Rather than focusing too heavily on one or two niche areas of life sciences, we aim to take a broader view and maximise opportunities to support new ideas, build stronger areas of practice in the field and secure the funding to scale those innovations.

