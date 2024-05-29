How to disable Google's AI overview in search





Users who don't want Google's AI summaries to appear in their search results can force the search engine to always show web results without them. Photo credit: AP

Earlier this month, Google introduced an AI-powered search feature called “AI Overviews” to its general searches.

Summary (also known as Search Generative Experience) works by providing users with summaries of web content generated using your company's LLM. This feature is enabled by default, but will only be displayed if search engines believe the summaries can provide more valuable information than traditional blue links.

However, since its introduction, the feature has been criticized for providing inaccurate and sometimes outlandish answers to user queries.

This feature can be cumbersome for users who do not want to read the summary and would prefer to have access to the original content used to generate the summary.

Google has made great efforts to allow users to more actively engage with summarized content, including closing a support thread asking how to disable the feature. For those who don't want to see the AI ​​summaries, there is a workaround.

How to disable Google AI summary

Users who don't want to use Google's AI summaries in their search results can force the search engine to always show web results without AI summaries, videos, images, and other search features.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to get Google to skip the AI ​​summarization.

Open Google Chrome

Click on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner and click on Settings.

Scroll down to the Search Engine settings, which are displayed in the left panel.

Select a search engine and click Manage search engines and site search.

Click the Add button next to the Site Search option

[検索エンジンの追加]In the box, type the name of your search engine. For shortcuts, type a keyword, such as web or search, to quickly use the search engine from the address bar.

Change the URL to {google:baseURL}/search?udm=14&q=%s.

Click Add.

Next, click on the three dots menu next to the new search engine you created.[デフォルトにする]Choose.

Your search engine will now appear as the default under “Search Engines”.

Once you close the settings page, when you search from Google Chrome's address bar, it will search using Google's new web search feature instead of the AI ​​summary.

If you want to switch back to AI Overviews, just go back to Chrome's settings tab and set Google as your default search engine.

These steps can also be followed in other browsers, such as Microsoft Edge, although the way to access the settings may differ.

