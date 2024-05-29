



Toshiba employee recognized as emerging technology leader with NEXT TECH Award from NC TECH Association

Manda Miller was named the Technology and Innovation Award winner for her dedication and contributions to innovation in retail technology.

Senior Manager Manda Miller was awarded the NEXT TECH Award by NC TECH in recognition of her outstanding contributions to technology and innovation. As head of the Strategy and Business Development team, Miller is an industry leader who leverages a strategic perspective to analyze the retail industry and retailer needs. Her insights enable Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to develop the innovations and solutions retailers need to connect with consumers and evolve in a rapidly evolving industry.

Manda Miller of Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions received the Technology & Innovation Award at NC TECH NEXT TECH in recognition of her work and contributions to retail technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

Manda's expertise and insight into the key challenges and opportunities facing our retail customers have repeatedly proven invaluable in helping Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions become a trusted technology partner to retailers. “She has also made significant contributions to Toshiba by fostering an inclusive and collaborative workplace and providing expert mentorship to future technology talent,” said Kirk Goldman, vice president of strategy for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “This award is a testament to Manda's exceptional skills, contributions and dedication both in and out of the workplace. We are incredibly grateful to have such a talented and dedicated individual join our team.”

Ms. Miller serves as the competitive and market intelligence leader for Toshiba's business. She provides critical insight to help navigate the complexities of today's technology markets and contributes to Toshiba's IP portfolio to inform new inventions.

“I am honored to receive the NEXT TECH Award for my work and contributions to the community. I am proud to be able to provide actionable insights that help teams innovate and grow their businesses in a dynamic technology environment,” said Miller. “My career and professional experiences drive me to support and mentor people entering the technology field at all stages of their careers. I am grateful for the support and collaboration of my colleagues, mentors and leaders who inspire me every day. I look forward to continuing to contribute to Toshiba's success and positively impact our industry and society.”

In addition to her professional contributions, Miller is involved in internal and external organizations. She is a founding member of the Toshiba Women's Network and an avid supporter of the company's internship program. Her outreach and mentorship efforts extend to students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University through Carolina Women in Business, UNC 100 Women, and her partnership with NC State's Career Development Professors. A cancer survivor, Miller also volunteers with the Caring Connections Program and the Alliance for Fertility Preservation, providing mentorship and support to women undergoing bone marrow transplants and those experiencing transplant-related infertility.

The NEXT TECH Awards are a joint initiative of NC TECH and Business North Carolina to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of non-C-suite employees in the state's technology and technology-enabled sectors. The awards highlight individuals who excel in their roles, drive business growth and engage with their communities.

