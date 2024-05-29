5 ways to engage your school community with technology-driven communications





Key Point:

Schools and districts across the country are realizing that effective communication with families is more important than ever. Unfortunately, creating a communication plan can take a lot of time and resources, especially if the approach is piecemeal and disjointed.

For best results, your district's communications strategic plan should identify your key stakeholders, the outcomes you want to achieve with them, and the channels you will use to communicate. This three-pronged plan will serve as a roadmap for your district's communications efforts.

If your school district is ready to develop a new or revised school-to-home communications plan, start by identifying your key stakeholders and goals. We recommend conducting a communications audit or survey to learn how your stakeholders would like to be contacted and what types of communications they would like to receive.

Second, make sure the message you send can be understood by everyone. In many U.S. schools, English is not the first language for students and families. The most successful school districts take this into consideration and understand the value of equitable and accessible communication.

Once you have this foundation in place, here are five ways you can engage your school community with technology-enabled communications.

1. Build your district brand. Your district brand is an intangible concept that can be your secret weapon. If done properly, it can help you differentiate yourself by establishing trust with staff and families, improve your reputation to increase student and teacher recruitment, and increase alumni and community support. Your brand should always be top of mind when creating content. Permanent signage, promotional materials, social media posts, website content, presentations, and even letterhead and envelopes should reflect your brand.

Brand consistency is crucial for all public-facing documents, so don't overlook what your school staff and teachers send home. The ParentSquare platform for secure, unified school-to-home communications allows you to set the brand colors and logos used by your district. Users can also create templates for newsletters and forms.

2. Choose the frequency of your communications. Will you send a monthly newsletter to families and staff? Will you distribute a quarterly community mailing? A clearly defined schedule will help you stay on track. Include both periodic communications, such as a monthly newsletter, and yearly items, such as back-to-school information. Identify who the sender of each item is and establish an ideal cadence to avoid bombarding stakeholders with multiple or repetitive communications.

3. Evaluate communication channels: Because each stakeholder has their own preferences for how, where, and when they want to receive communications, you can layer your district’s messaging using multiple communication channels.

Start by having an open discussion with your district leadership team about best practices in your school community. What's working well? Where are you seeing the most engagement? Where are you struggling to connect? It would be great to be able to create messages once and easily share them across multiple channels using your school-home communication platform or push those messages to social channels and websites.

4. Share with your audience the great things that happen in your classroom every day. Find stories from your district, school or classroom that capture the emotions you want to convey with your brand. Tell stories of students and staff, share their accomplishments and highlight great relationships. The most successful stories will center around topics that matter to your audience.

For example, if you're trying to reach high school parents, you might want to find compelling stories about students who used their school or district's services to better prepare for their careers after graduation. Elementary school families might benefit from stories that feature fun STEM or art class projects.

5. Be prepared to address crisis communications. Most districts have a committee that focuses on safety and emergency situations. If your district has such a committee, we encourage you to attend committee meetings so that communications are part of the discussion. If your district does not have such a committee, work with other members of your leadership team to establish one. This team will be responsible for evaluating current emergency response plans and filling communication gaps.

Our district takes a proactive approach to emergency preparedness by storing pre-written statements for various scenarios in a Google Doc. Having these statements prepared in advance helps streamline our response process and ensures that everyone receives accurate, consistent information when needed, whether it's a lockdown, evacuations, weather-related scenarios, or any other important situation.

Being prepared to respond effectively and efficiently is an important part of crisis communications, but it shouldn't be its only focus. Even after the crisis is over, it's important to continue communicating with your community with the goal of leaving a positive impression after the emergency.

Fostering connected learning communities

Finally, don’t forget your go-to communications resource: your district’s website.

The site's mission is two-fold: to share necessary information with stakeholders and to introduce the district to attract new families and staff. The district's website and social media accounts should target a variety of audiences, including key stakeholders as well as potential employees, new families, and community members.

By bringing everyone together on a single, integrated platform, K-12 school districts can do away with newsletters, phone calls, and emails in favor of a more unified approach. With the help of technology, districts can close communication gaps and foster connected learning communities.

Britni Calzada, Westwood ISD

Britni Calzada is the public relations coordinator for the Westwood Independent School District in Palestine, Texas.

