Apple shares recent Apple hearing study and preliminary findings on tinnitus





Apple conducted a study on tinnitus using the iOS Research app.

Apple posted an update on its newsroom site this week about the Apple Health Study, which looks into tinnitus. Researchers from the University of Michigan conducted the study, questioning more than 160,000 participants to characterize the real-life experience of tinnitus.

Apple says the goal is to better understand the characteristics of tinnitus and inform future research into potential treatments.

Rick Neitzel, professor of environmental health sciences at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, said in a statement included with Apple's update that approximately 15 percent of participants experience tinnitus daily. Tinnitus can have a significant impact on a person's life. Identifying trends regarding tinnitus experiences through the Apple Hearing Study can provide a better understanding of the most at-risk groups, which can in turn guide efforts to reduce tinnitus-related impacts. The Apple Hearing Study provides an opportunity to gain a greater understanding of tinnitus across demographics that has not been possible before, and contributes to current scientific knowledge that can ultimately improve tinnitus management.

Key takeaways from the study include: 77.6% of participants reported experiencing tinnitus at some point in their lives, with the prevalence of experiencing tinnitus daily increasing with age. Additionally, people aged 55 and older were found to be three times more likely to experience tinnitus daily compared to the 1834 census. Compared to women, 2.7% more male participants reported experiencing tinnitus, with 4.8% of men reporting never experiencing tinnitus. The majority reported experiencing tinnitus for short periods of time, while 14.7% reported experiencing tinnitus all the time.

Apple said the tinnitus study was one of three groundbreaking public health studies conducted through the iPhone Research app released in 2019.

To complement the lifestyle questionnaire, researchers will compile approximately 400 million hours of calculations of environmental sound levels and analyze how sound exposure affects hearing, stress and hearing-related health, Apple said. Data collected from the study will be shared with the World Health Organization as a contribution to its “Make Listening Safe” initiative.

The news of Apple's hearing study happens to be timely. Earlier this month, I published an interview with audiologist Dr. Mark Fagelson, a tinnitus expert who serves on the Scientific Advisory Board of the American Tinnitus Association and runs the Tinnitus Clinic at the Mountain Home VA Medical Center in Jackson City, Tennessee. Dr. Fagelson has spent most of his adult life studying tinnitus and emphasizes that while tinnitus can be bothersome and disabling to varying degrees, it is not medically harmful. In contrast to the Apple study, less than 2.1% of people have tried to reduce their tinnitus symptoms using behavioral modification or cognitive therapy. Dr. Fagelson expressed the opinion that because doctors cannot cure tinnitus and its effects are relatively harmless, behavioral approaches are the most effective. Dr. Fagelson and his team strive to provide patients with as much information as they can gather to help them adjust their thinking and behavior regarding tinnitus and reduce the disruption and distress it causes to their lives.

The study was sponsored by Apple, so naturally the company took the opportunity to share best practices on how its products can help manage hearing health, recommending the Noise app in watchOS and the Active Noise Cancellation and Loud Volume Reduction modes in the second-generation AirPods Pro.

