Google to discontinue messaging service within Google Maps





Whether you call it “Google Business Messaging” or “Google Business Profile Chat” is up to you, the chat button on Google Maps and Search will be phased out.

Google

This is the 2018 version of Google Maps Messaging, and it's the first time it's been built into the Google Maps app.

Google

Previously, messages were located at the top of the navigation panel.

Google

In the current UI, the messages are in the Updates tab.

Ron Amadeo

Previously, you could reply to Google Maps messages using Google Allo.

Google is getting rid of its messaging service. It's a weird “Google Business Messaging” service, which is basically an instant messaging client built into Google Maps. When you search for a participating business on your phone in Google Maps or Google Search, the main row of buttons on the place card shows “Call,” “Chat,” “Directions,” “Website,” etc. That “Chat” button is the service we're talking about here. Clicking on it would launch a full messaging interface within the Google Maps app, which businesses were expected to use for customer service. Google's extremely dysfunctional messaging strategy might inspire people to make jokes about a theoretical “Google Maps Messaging” service, which already exists and has existed for years, and which is now being discontinued.

Google discontinues products View more stories Search Engine Land's Barry Schwartz was the first to notice the outage emails being sent to participating businesses. Google has posted two different support articles about the outage of both “Google Business Profile Chat” and “Google Business Messages,” which appear to be the same thing just with different names. On July 15, 2024, the ability to start new chats will be disabled, and on July 31, 2024, both services will be shut down. Google is allowing businesses to download past chat conversations via Google Takeout.

The Google Maps messaging service was featured as the 16th Google messaging service in our extensive article on the history of Google Messaging. The feature has undergone many changes and can be a little confusing. The Google Maps messaging button was launched in 2017 and was called “Google My Business Chat” at the time. It was not yet its own service. The messaging button either launched the SMS app or Google Allo, another discontinued Google messaging product.

advertisement

The original SMS option was an easy way for small businesses with just one storefront, but SMS is tied to one physical phone. If you're a larger business and want to take on the task of doing customer service across multiple stores on the scale of Google Maps, it becomes a multi-person effort. Google Allo's backend (which seems to have been the driving force behind creating this project) allows you to triage messages to multiple people. However, when this feature was released, Allo was in the first year of its 2.5-year lifespan, so things needed to change before Allo's 2019 end date.

Knowing that the Allo shutdown announcement was just a month away, Google started making Maps its own standalone messaging service in November 2018. While it always launched an external app (SMS or Allo) before, in this 2018 update, Maps built its own instant messaging UI into the app. “Messages” became the top-level item in the navigation drawer (later moved to “Updates”) and no third-party app was required. On the business side, the new “Google My Business” app would become the new customer service interface for all these messages. With the shutdown of Allo in 2019, small businesses lost SMS and all the features they needed to use this Google My Business app. Maps is now officially a new messaging service. Google also created a “Business Message API” to allow larger businesses to build Maps messaging into some kind of customer management app.

The chat button in Google Maps and Search will be gone, as Google doesn't seem to intend to replace Business Messaging with anything in the near future. In the endless pantheon of Google messaging solutions, the Google Developer page also mentions an “RCS Business Messaging” platform that launches the Google Messaging app. However, the service doesn't appear to be built into existing Google products, nor is it mentioned as an alternative in Google's end-of-life announcement. Google only suggests that businesses “redirect customers to alternative communication channels,” without giving those links priority in Google products.

Business messaging is a fairly well-established market, with every big tech company with a capable messaging strategy involved in some way: iOS has Apple's iMessage-based Messages for Business, and even Apple Maps has a chat button layout; Meta has both WhatsApp Business Messaging and Meta Business Messaging for Facebook Messenger; and there are independent businesses like Twilio.

Listing image courtesy of Google/Ron Amadeo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2024/05/google-is-killing-off-the-messaging-service-inside-google-maps/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos