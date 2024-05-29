Should the US try to tame the millions of monkeys in innovative startup companies in the tech race with China?





Washington: Beijing's heavy investments in artificial intelligence and other high-tech tools of so-called information warfare have alarmed Washington, which wants to ride the wave of innovation in AI, software and other cutting-edge technologies. But the governments of the rival superpowers have very different relationships with their respective tech sectors. So how can the U.S. gain an advantage?

China is building more ships, building more planes, [but] “The United States dominates technological innovation,” Gen. James Rainey, commander of Army Futures Command, said at a recent Ash Carter Exchange. “The best companies in the world are entirely American companies, and as long as they're coming with us on this journey, I'm pretty happy.”

But how can East Coast bureaucrats bring in West Coast startups? China's official policy of “military-civil integration” — which effectively puts Chinese tech companies in the service of the nation — and state-led AI investments have long raised concerns at the top, leading critics, veterans and even top military officials to call for a government-led effort akin to building an atomic bomb.

“The idea of ​​a Manhattan Project has come up a few times today,” said Enrique Otti, a retired Air Force colonel and chief technology officer at Second Front Systems, who moderated a panel of technology experts at Second Front's Offset Symposium conference. “What are the current challenges that remain unsolved? Do you believe we need a Manhattan Project, primarily to maintain a competitive advantage over China?”

“I don't think the country really needs another Manhattan Project,” Katie Sutton, chief technical adviser to U.S. Cyber ​​Command, responded.[That] It was a single, very focused technology that was needed in a specific timeline. I think the challenge that we're going to struggle with going forward, especially on the national security side, is the number of new technologies that are coming at us.

Just ask Maynard Holliday, who helped found the Defense Department's Silicon Valley outreach office, the Defense Innovation Unit, and now oversees 11 formally designated critical technology areas, from AI to 5G, for the Pentagon's research and engineering arm. Holliday spends a lot of his time and energy reaching out to promising innovators, he said at the DefenseTalks 2024 conference last week.

“To be honest, part of my job, especially my favorite part, is going out and identifying new technologies that are being developed by non-traditional industry players,” he said.

“I spent the last two weeks of April back home in the Bay Area and on the West Coast,” Holliday said, visiting a variety of companies, including Hadrian Automation in Torrance, which uses AI to run precision manufacturing machines; Divergent, a Torrance manufacturer expanding from the automotive industry into unmanned systems; and Relativity Space in Long Beach, which launched the world's first 3D-printed rocket.

The amount of innovation is enormous, but America's free market is uniquely suited to solving it, argued Nand Mulchandani, the CIA's first chief technology officer and former chief technology officer for the Defense Department's Joint AI Center.

“There are very specific conditions and maths to make the system work in this country,” Mulchandani told the Ash Carter Conference. For every Facebook, there are 399 others that don't make it.

Corey Jaskolski of RAIC Labs agrees that eight out of 10 startups fail. Many defense reformers blame the Pentagon's cumbersome procurement process for making it hard for startups to survive, but he said at the Offset Symposium that many of the bodies in the Valley of Death were destined to be there anyway.

Viewed in this light, a high failure rate is akin to the driving force of evolution, natural selection, which ruthlessly sifts through animals until only the fittest few survive long enough to reproduce. Another similarity is the classic thought experiment of setting an unlimited number of monkeys to pound away at a keyboard until one of them randomly generates, say, the script for Hamlet.

“I call it 'a million monkeys at a typewriter,'” Mulchandani said. “You can't pick a specific monkey to write Shakespeare. You know, odds are, one of them will.”

American Initiative vs. Beijing's Bureaucracy

Moolchandani argued that the unpredictable nature of innovation is why a state-led economic model in which bureaucrats pick winners and losers doesn't work. Authoritarian regimes like China can invest heavily in proven technologies and mobilize vast resources to quickly follow, but find it much harder to lead, he said.

But is this really how China is run? Do Beijing bureaucrats typically try to pick winners in advance?

“Yes and no,” said Dean Chen, senior adviser to the China Program at the United States Institute of Peace. This is not a simple command economy.

“The Chinese realize that the market is the best system for demand signals and resource allocation,” Chen said in an email to Breaking Defense. “This is distorted by politics. For example, steel mills and cement plants are open because they employ a lot of people, but that's not a smart group of people.” [in the] Selecting technologies supported by the Politburo.

In fact, software and AI used to be a more independent, market-driven part of China's overall economy, argues Matthew Sheehan, a researcher at the Carnegie Endowment for China's National Security Agency. The early growth of the technology was so chaotic, so competitive and so largely free of government control that Chinese leader Xi Jinping tried to crack down in recent years, he says.

The explosion of Chinese startups has given rise to a host of unusual business models. [like] “There are a million monkeys typing,” Sheehan told Breaking Defense. China didn't get to where it is today by picking tech winners. [the government] It did not choose Tencent, Alibaba or Baidu, although the company has in fact had fairly tense relationships with these companies over the years.

There has been impressive government investment, especially in AI, since Beijing declared in 2017 that China should lead the world in AI by 2030. But that hasn't translated into government control or coordinated planning. Instead, Sheehan said, the central government has sent a signal to every official across the country that “we have to do whatever it takes to advance AI.”

But between 2020 and 2022, Sired launched a major crackdown on a tech industry that was seen as too independent. The chilling effect on investors continues, and U.S. attempts to decouple economically from China will only chill things further, Sheehan said.

Sheehan specifically said China has been cornered by U.S. export controls on semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, creating a real shortage of semiconductors, forcing the Chinese government to make tough choices about which companies to support in both semiconductor manufacturing and cutting-edge AI development.

That's true, Cheng agreed, but Beijing shouldn't be underestimated, especially when it comes to military technology. In China, national security considerations always take precedence over all other considerations, Cheng said. So when silicon, chips and spectrum are limited, national security will take precedence.

