Google researchers find surge in misinformation generated by AI images





Fake images generated by artificial intelligence are growing rapidly and are now almost as common as images manipulated with text or traditional editing tools like Photoshop, according to researchers at Google and several fact-checking organizations.

The findings show how quickly people seeking to spread misinformation have adopted the technology, but researchers cautioned that AI is still just one way of using photos to mislead people, with real images taken out of context being the most common.

In a paper published online this month but not yet peer-reviewed, the researchers tracked trends in misinformation by analyzing about 136,000 fact checks dating back to 1995. The majority of the fact checks were published after 2016 and expire by November 2023. The researchers found that the AI ​​rarely explained image-based misinformation until the spring of 2023, when a fake photo of Pope Francis wearing a down coat went viral.

The researchers wrote that the sudden prominence of AI-generated content among fact-checked misinformation claims suggests that the situation is rapidly changing.

The lead researcher and a Google representative declined to comment by the time of publication.

Alexios Mantzarlis, who first covered and reviewed the latest research in his newsletter, Faked Up, said the democratization of generative AI tools has made it easy for almost anyone to spread misinformation online.

“We've been through waves of technological advances where we've been shocked by the power to manipulate and change reality, and we're experiencing that wave now,” said Mantzaris, director of the Security, Trust and Safety Initiative at Cornell Tech, a graduate campus of Cornell University in New York City. The question is how quickly we can adapt — and what safeguards we can put in place to avoid that harm.

-Alexios Mantzaris, director of the Security, Trust and Safety Initiative at Cornell Tech

The researchers found that roughly 80% of misinformation claims that were fact-checked involved media such as images or videos, with videos increasingly dominating those claims in 2022 and beyond.

The study found that even with AI, images that combine real images with false claims about what they depict or imply continue to spread without the need for AI or photo editing.

AI-generated images did not result in content manipulation surpassing context manipulation, but data collection ended in late 2023, and things may have changed since then, the researchers wrote. Either way, AI-generated images now make up a significant proportion of all misinformation-related images.

Text also constitutes around 80% of image-based misinformation, with screenshots being the most common form.

“We were surprised to find that these cases made up the majority of contextual manipulations,” the paper states. “These images are highly shareable on social media platforms because sharers do not need to reproduce the false contextual claims themselves, as the false contextual claims are embedded in the image.”

Contextual manipulation is even harder to detect than AI-generated images because they appear more real, said Keith Myers, professor of public affairs and dean of graduate studies at Virginia Tech's School of Communication.

In that sense, it's a much more insidious problem, said Myers, who reviewed recent research findings before being interviewed, because if you have an image that's entirely AI-generated and someone looks at it and says, “That's kind of weird,” that's very different from seeing an actual image with a caption that misrepresents the content of the image.

But even AI-based misinformation is becoming increasingly difficult to detect as technology improves: Myers said traditional anomalies in AI-generated images — such as deformed hands, garbled text and five-legged dogs — have been significantly reduced since these tools became widespread.

Earlier this month, during the Met Gala, two AI-generated images of Katy Perry (who was not at the event) went viral, looking so realistic at first glance that even her mother mistakenly thought the singer was in attendance.

The study also noted that while AI models aren't typically trained to generate images like screenshots or memes, as new iterations of advanced language models continue to be rolled out, they may soon learn to generate those kinds of images reliably.

To better spot misinformation as AI tools become more sophisticated, Mantzarlis said people must learn to question the source or distributor of content rather than the video itself.

Mantzarlis said content alone is no longer enough to assess veracity or trustworthiness — you need to know the full context: who shared it with you, how it was shared, and how you know it was them.

But the study points out that relying solely on fact-checked claims doesn't capture the full range of misinformation out there, because it's often the images that are fact-checked that go viral. It also relies only on misinformation claims originating in English, which excludes a lot of misinformation that is less common or originates in languages ​​other than English and circulates unchecked.

Still, Mantzarlis said he believes the study reflects a good sample of English-language misinformation online, especially cases that reach a large enough audience to be brought to the attention of fact-checkers.

For Myers, a bigger constraint affecting the study of disinformation, especially in the age of AI, will be the rapidly changing nature of disinformation itself.

The problem for those looking to combat disinformation is that it's an evolving technological reality, Myers said. And it's hard to keep track of, because what you study in May 2024 may already be a completely different reality in June 2024.

