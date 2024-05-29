Kids Smartwatch | Buy Fitbit Ace LTE





For more information about Fitbit Ace LTE privacy, see g.co/fitbitace/privacy.

1 Requires an Ace Pass data plan. Works with most phones running Android 11.0+ or ​​iOS 15+. Requires Wi-Fi access. For users under 13, requires a parent/child Google Account and the Fitbit Ace app on the parent's compatible phone. For users over 13, requires a Google Account and the Fitbit Ace app on the user's compatible phone. Parental supervision is only available to users with a supervised Google Account. For more information, see g.co/fitbitace/info.

2 Calls, messages, and location sharing depend on network connectivity and other factors, may not be suitable for emergency communications, and may not be available in all areas. Requires an Ace Pass data plan. Calls, messages, and location sharing are disabled in Airplane mode. Device cannot make calls to emergency services, another Fitbit Ace LTE device, or phones that do not have the Fitbit Ace app installed. Location sharing is only available to users with a supervised Google account.

3 Parents must set up contacts for users with managed Google Accounts. Contacts must have a Google Account and the Fitbit Ace app installed on a compatible phone.

4 The Fitbit Ace app works on most phones running Android 11.0 and later or iOS 15 and later.

5 Location Sharing depends on network connectivity and other factors, may not be reliable during emergencies, and may not be available in all areas. Location Sharing is disabled in Airplane mode. Location Sharing is only available to users with supervised Google Accounts and paid subscriptions.

6 Requires an Ace Pass data plan.

7 Additional bands sold separately and may be included with select Ace Pass data plans.

8 Fitbit Ace Pass is a paid data plan required to access most features. Requires a valid payment method and Google account. Ace Pass renews until you cancel. You can cancel any time. There are no refunds for partial billing periods. See g.co/fitbitace for more information.

9 Compatible LTE service (included in Ace Pass) may not be available on all carrier networks or in all areas. LTE service, speed and performance vary based on many factors, including carrier network capabilities, device configuration, network traffic, data usage, location, signal strength and signal interference. Does not include roaming. Actual results may vary.

10 Compatible payment card and internet access required. Monitored user's payment card may require a separate paid membership (not included in Fitbit Ace Pass). Payment card membership may restrict purchases to certain products or from certain retailers. Only Tap to Pay is supported. See g.co/fitbitace/info for more information.

11 Fitbit Ace LTE is designed to withstand water pressures of 50 meters (5 ATM). Your watch is factory designed to comply with ISO standard 22810:2010, 5 ATM water resistance rating, but is not waterproof or dustproof. Water and dust resistance are not permanent and will decrease or be lost over time due to normal wear and tear, repair, disassembly, or damage. Dust and water resistance may be lost if the device is dropped. Fitbit Ace LTE is designed for use in shallow water and should not be used for activities involving high speed or hot water. We recommend drying your watch and band after exposure to liquids. As with any wearable device, a clean and dry band is best for your skin.

12 Maximum battery life is approximate and based on testing in California in 2023 on pre-production hardware and software using a combination of talk, data, standby and other feature use with default settings. Battery life varies depending on enabled features, usage, environment and many other factors. Use of certain features will reduce battery life. Actual battery life may be shorter.

13 Based on included USB-C Fast Charging cable with 30W adapter (sold separately) connected to a wall outlet. Actual results may be slower. Charge speeds are based on testing with a fully discharged device battery. Charging testing conducted in 2023 with pre-production hardware and software using default settings with device powered on. Charge speed will vary based on many factors, including battery aging and ambient temperature.

14 Requires a monitored Google account.

