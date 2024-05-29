Why Apple's controversial iPad ad “Crush!” caused backlash





Apple misunderstood the situation.

Long considered the gold standard of marketing, the tech giant has just blundered in an ad for its new iPad Pro tablet. The 60-second spot shows a giant hydraulic press literally squashing a variety of objects, including a record player, a piano, a guitar, an old TV, a camera, a typewriter, books, paint cans and tubes, and a classic arcade machine, into the super-thin iPad Pro. “Just imagine what you could make with this press,” Apple CEO Tim Cook hilariously posted to X alongside the ad.

The commercial was meant to be whimsical and witty, but it was quickly panned. “The destruction of the human experience. Blame it on Silicon Valley,” actor Hugh Grant wrote in a post on X. “Disgusting,” wrote a columnist for the tech news site TechCrunch.

Why did an ad made by Apple's in-house creative team provoke such a strong reaction? Somehow, says America Reed II, a marketing professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Apple failed to grasp the disturbing implications of a soulless machine erasing a symbol of creativity.

The ad reflects “a misunderstanding of consumers' fears that technology and generative AI will destroy humanity,” Reid said. “There's uncertainty about how technology and social media will dominate our lives, and that's what has generated such strong negative reactions.”

There was also a disconnect between the commercial's upbeat title “Crush!” and its use of Sonny and Cher's “All I Ever Need Is You” and the existential threat that many felt from its imagery.

“Technology and #AI are meant to destroy the arts and society as a whole,” Justin Bateman, who has served as an adviser to SAG-AFTRA on AI issues, said of the ad on X. “This isn't making things better. This is just making a few people insanely wealthy at the expense of all of us.” Film director Reza Sixo Safai shared a reversed version of the commercial, commenting, “Hey @Apple, I fixed it for you.”

As the backlash continued, Apple issued a rare apology. “Our goal has always been to celebrate the many ways people express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad,” Apple spokesman Tor Mylen said in a statement. “We missed the mark with this video, and we're sorry.”

Indeed, Apple has a history of producing eyebrow-raising, convention-defying commercials: the company once used the slogan “Think Different.”

One of the most famous Super Bowl ads of all time was Apple's “1984” commercial, directed by Ridley Scott, which urged consumers to rebel against IBM's PC hegemony and buy Macintosh computers. But the new ad was perceived by many to send the exact opposite message. James Clark, marketing director for UK-based venture capital firm Molten Ventures, compared the two commercials this way: “1984: A monochrome, conformist industrial world exploded with colorful, vibrant humanity. 2024: Colorful, vibrant humanity crushed by monochrome, conformist industrial reporting.”

Meanwhile, ironically, “Crush!” bears a striking resemblance to a 2008 ad for LG mobile phones. In the 15-year-old ad for the LG Renoir KC910, a hydraulic press crushes musical instruments, camera lenses, speakers, paint and more, until the finished product pops out: a mobile phone. (Apple did not respond to a request for comment on the similarities between the two ads.)

Although Apple has scrapped plans to air its iPad Pro spots on television, the tech giant hasn't regretted it enough to remove them from the internet. The spots still remain on Cook's X post, where they've been viewed more than 60 million times in just over two weeks. The furore “generated a ton of additional earned media for Apple,” Wharton's Reed noted, adding that “ultimately, this is probably a positive.”

