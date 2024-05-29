Today's Google Doodle celebrates a rare phenomenon: two swarms of cicadas





Today's Google Doodle

Credit: Google

I was definitely intrigued by today's Google Doodle, but I was even more intrigued when I heard what it was about: a rare double outbreak of cicadas that's happening this year. We at Google are calling it Cicada-geddon, and it's a truly amazing phenomenon.

Cicadas are pretty common, at least around here. There are many different kinds. This is one of the Gen-X cicadas, photographed in Columbia, Maryland in 2021. This generation lived underground for 17 years before emerging.

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND – JUNE 3: Water droplets fall on the back of a periodical cicada, a fellow periodical cicada. [+] X, Columbia, Maryland, June 3, 2021. Billions of Magicada cicadas emerge from the soil across the Eastern and Midwestern U.S. to molt, mate, lay eggs, and die after living underground for 17 years. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Getty Images

In 2024, two different swarms of cicadas will emerge at the same time. This year, both the 13th and 19th generations will crawl out of the soil. This will be the first time in 200 years that two swarms of cicadas will fly together. The last time was in 1803.

Pack XIII occurs every 17 years in northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, southwestern Michigan, and eastern Iowa. Pack XIX is a 13-year group found primarily in southern Illinois and most of Missouri, with some in Virginia. In central Illinois, both packs sometimes overlap.

According to the U.S. Forest Service:

Literally trillions of insects slowly emerge and begin their daily raucous chorus to the delight of some and the annoyance of others. In some places, with so many cicadas roaring at once, noise levels can reach 90 to 120 decibels or more, on par with a gas-powered lawnmower or motorcycle. But at least cicadas observe quiet hours. Unlike other insect species, cicadas sing during the day, making sounds by expanding and contracting membranes called tympanums. And we should be thankful that only male cicadas sing to attract females for mating.

That's amazing! Science is amazing!

What's not so fun is the damage they cause to food trees like oaks, hickories, apple trees, birch, dogwoods, etc. Thankfully, although they are noisy and they die in large numbers, leaving their shells everywhere, they are not biting or poisonous.

