Historic partnership with Wellstar earns two CITA students first scholarship awards





As announced late last year, Wellstar Health System has partnered with Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy (CITA) to introduce a long-term scholarship program, and recently, at the school’s first annual Senior Awards Banquet, two outstanding CITA students were named the inaugural recipients of $2,500 scholarships.

“We're really excited about this,” said CITA Director Dr. Tiffany Barney. “Wellstar is very invested in our healthcare pathways and has been a really great partner for us. In addition to the scholarships, they're also involved in a lot of the day-to-day work at CITA, helping students engage with people in the industry.”

Karen Salas and Daniella Tudeme are the proud first two recipients of this scholarship. Karen will use her $2,500 to attend Georgia State University and Daniella will attend Mercer University in the fall. Both were presented with their checks at the Senior Banquet in a surprise announcement by Dr. Laura Dannels, Wellstar's Chief People Officer.

“We are so pleased to award these two scholarships, but it was a difficult decision for our team,” Dr. Dannels told the audience. “Seeing the dedication of these high school students is incredibly humbling and moving.”

“Wellstar is committed to creating a healthier future for all Georgians,” Dr. Dannels continues. “As we continue to build and strengthen partnerships in the community, we are grateful for the support and vision for health care of people like Dr. Bernie and Superintendent Chris Ragsdale. We need the health care workers of tomorrow for tomorrow, and we are proud to partner with CITA.”

The Cobb Schools Foundation facilitated these scholarships and Wellstar’s long-term partnership with Cobb Schools. Corporate sponsorship like this is essential to the growth and development of local school programs such as CITA’s Healthcare Pathways.

“This scholarship marks an important milestone that coincides perfectly with our first-year celebration of CITA's graduates,” said Felicia Wagner, executive director of the foundation, “and it underscores our commitment to supporting the next generation of healthcare professionals and innovators.”

“I'm so grateful to receive this scholarship and feel so honored to be one of the first scholarship recipients,” said Karen. Karen dreams of becoming a doctor and having her own clinic so she can give back to her community. She also did more than 60 hours of community service during her senior year.

Daniella is also grateful for the scholarship, which she said will help her future dreams and goals at Mercer University and beyond. She plans to become a pediatrician and has already earned her Phlebotomy Technician certification, Certified Nursing Assistant, Pharmacist and Patient Care Technician certifications. She hopes to work with women battling breast cancer and bring hope and comfort to those in need.

“They are role models for CITA students and extremely deserving of these scholarships,” Dr. Barney said. “I can't wait to see what they accomplish next in their medical training and careers.”

“These scholarships not only recognize our students' hard work and dedication, but also empower them to pursue their dreams in the medical field with greater confidence and resources. We believe this initiative will inspire and develop future leaders who will create positive change in our community,” Wagner concluded optimistically.

Congratulations to Karen and Daniella for winning the first two scholarships from this important partnership between CITA and Wellstar Health System, and we wish them the best in their future endeavors!

