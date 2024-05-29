Transforming food systems requires more than technology





Valentina Tartari is professor at the Department of Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology and Director of the Jacob and Marcus Wallenberg Center for Innovative and Sustainable Business Development. Johan Jørgensen and Anders Severin are founders and partners at Sweden Foodtech, the leading think tank on the future of food in the Nordics and organiser of the Sweden Foodtech Big Meat conference.

Experts from the augmented food sector recently came together with professors, leading investors and students for the final of the Stockholm School of Economics' pitch competition, culminating in the school's Innovation Management course, a compulsory subject for all first-year undergraduate students.

For the first time, but certainly not the last, the course focuses on the challenges facing our food system and the role of innovation in addressing them. Students from the Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) were tasked with building a hypothetical business around one of eight food challenges and pitching their idea in a competition. One team won, but the overall impression was that the real big winner was the future.

Boasting a successful startup portfolio and strong links to the Nobel Prize in Economics, SSE is one of Europe's leading and most entrepreneurial business schools.

The Innovation Management course, which features several guest lecturers from the world of food, is the result of extensive discussions between the school's Innovation House and Swedish Foodtech. Together, we have been thinking about a new paradigm that moves away from an almost exclusively focus on production efficiency and instead places increasing emphasis on the impact our food system has on the planet and the people who live on it.

These impacts of food's negative externalities are becoming too great to ignore, larger than the value of the industry itself. This fact may be well known to agrifoodtech pioneers, but it is far less obvious outside the relatively narrow field of food system transformation and innovation. Even in the informed food sector, there is still a lot of compartmentalization that leads to rigid and sometimes outdated belief systems.

It's not just the actual cost of food that is underestimated, but also the undervaluing of food as a tool to achieve strategic goals such as increasing productivity, social cohesion and creating attractive and functional urban settlements.

Addressing the impact of food and its potential to achieve strategic corporate and societal goals will be a new driver of value building in the food sector. This is a much more complex subject than the food industry is accustomed to. That is why the transformation of the industry cannot rely on the usual suspects: traditional food industry players. And technology alone will not be enough. These are major societal changes that require new policy frameworks.

In this new paradigm, food has become a topic of conversation across all sectors, and it is by no means certain that future value construction around food will benefit today's food companies. After all, to earn the right to profits and growth, you must provide something of value, or your lunch will be taken away.

Thus, transforming the food sector is multifaceted and requires more sophisticated analysis and insight, especially when it comes to guiding policymakers who set the rules of the game. This means we need to bring new capabilities (such as those offered by business schools) and fresh perspectives to a problem amplified by severe climate insecurity, serious health challenges, and geopolitical turmoil.

Therefore, the partnership between SSE and Sweden Foodtech has also produced an Essential Guide to Transforming the Food Sector, which was presented at the pitch competition final. The guide will be provided as reading material for SSE students in their Innovation Management course, and is also expected to provide insights and innovations to a wider audience in a sector transformed by new research, innovation and action.

“It's encouraging that 300 of tomorrow's leaders and entrepreneurs have delivered their first wave of innovation in the form of food. We need to nurture and harness food talent and expertise from new disciplines, and firmly position the food industry as a destination for ambitious young people. Only then will we find the truly impactful solutions we so desperately need.”

