Google's generative AI failures “undermine trust in Google”





It was a busy Memorial Day weekend for Google (GOOG, GOOGL) as the company scrambled to contain the fallout from a slew of outlandish suggestions from its search platform's new AI Overview feature. If you were soaking up the sun on the beach and sipping hot dogs and beers instead of scrolling through Instagram (META) or X, here's what's happening.

AI Overview is supposed to provide generative, AI-based responses to search queries. Usually, it does. But last week, it told users that you can use non-toxic glue to stop cheese from sliding off your pizza, that it's okay to eat one rock a day, and that Barack Obama is the first Muslim president.

Google removed the response and said it was using the error to improve its systems, but the incident, combined with Google's disastrous release of its Gemini image generator, which allowed historically inaccurate images to be produced, could do serious damage to the search giant's credibility.

Google is supposed to be the premier source of information on the internet, explains Chinmay Hegde, an associate professor of computer science and engineering at New York University's Tandon School of Engineering, and if the product is watered down, our trust in it will slowly erode.

Google AI fails

Google's AI Overview issue isn't the company's first since it launched its generative AI efforts: The company's Bard chatbot, which Google rebranded as Gemini in February, famously showed an error in one of its responses in a promotional video in February 2023, causing Google's stock prices to fall.

Additionally, the Gemini image generation software produced photos of various groups of people in inaccurate settings, such as German soldiers in 1943.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at the Google I/O event in Mountain View, Calif., May 14, 2024. NG scenes, ranging from funny to disturbing, have been shared on social media since Google began revamping its search page, with AI-generated summaries now appearing more frequently at the top of search results. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (The Associated Press)

AI has a history of bias, and Google tried to overcome it by incorporating a wider range of ethnicities when generating images of people. But the company overcorrected, causing the software to reject some requests for images of people from certain backgrounds. Google responded by taking the software offline temporarily and apologizing for the incident.

Meanwhile, issues with AI Overview arose because users were asking unusual questions that Google flagged. In the rock-eating example, a Google spokesperson said that a geology website appeared to be syndicating articles on the topic from other sources to its site, including one that happened to originally appear in the Onion. AI Overview linked to that source.

These are good explanations, but I am tired of the fact that Google keeps releasing flawed products and then has to explain them.

The story continues

“At some point, you have to take responsibility for the products you put out there,” said Derek Leben, an associate professor of business ethics at Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business.

In terms of trust in the product itself, you can’t simply say, “We’ll be incorporating AI into all of our established products, but it will always be in beta and we are not responsible or blamed for any mistakes or issues caused by the AI.”

Google is the go-to website for finding information online. Whenever you get into an argument with a friend over something stupid, one of you always shouts, “Sorry, just Google it!” You've probably done the same thing. Maybe not because you wanted to prove that you know more about unknown facts about The Simpsons than your friend, but still. In short, Google has built a reputation for reliability, but its AI failings are slowly eroding it.

Competing to win the competition

So why did this misstep happen? Hegde says the company is simply moving too fast, releasing products before they're ready in an attempt to outwit competitors like Microsoft (MSFT) and OpenAI.

He explained that because the pace of research is so fast, the gap between research and products seems to be shrinking significantly, which is what's causing all these cosmetic issues.

Google has been racing to shake off the impression that it is lagging behind Microsoft and OpenAI ever since they partnered to release a version of their Bing search engine and chatbots powered by generative AI in February 2023. OpenAI managed to overtake Google ahead of the I/O developer conference earlier this month, unveiling its powerful GPT-4o AI model the day before the show began.

But if it ends up deploying a product that generates errors or harmful information in order to gain an edge over the competition, Google risks giving users the impression that its generative AI efforts cannot be trusted and are ultimately not worth using.

