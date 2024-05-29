Entries now open for the 2024 Digital Innovation Art Awards





2024 Digital Innovation Art Award

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — LONDON, May 29, 2024. .ART Registry, in collaboration with GP Bullhound Allstars, is pleased to announce the opening of applications for the prestigious Digital Innovation in Art Award 2024 (DIIA). The Award celebrates visionaries at the intersection of art and technology, recognizing individuals and organisations that are pushing boundaries and revolutionising the artistic sector through their innovative use of technology.

Who should apply?

The Digital Innovation in Art Award aims to recognise those pioneering the intersection of art and technological innovation. We welcome submissions from individuals and companies working on projects that combine art, technology and innovation, including those that use AI to redefine the art market.

Reasons to apply

Entrants' work will be evaluated by an exceptional panel of judges that includes Deborah Howes, President of Howes Studio and former Director of Digital Learning at MoMA, Dean Fels, Senior Director of Special Projects at the American Alliance of Museums, Ross Parry, founding director of the UK Institute for Digital Culture, Amir Soleimani, founder of Mondoire Art Gallery, Nick Honeysett, Executive Director of the Balboa Park Online Collaborative, Robert Rato, CEO of Well of Art and 2023 Digital Innovation in Art Award recipient, Kodin Popescu, co-founder and CEO of Artivive and 2023 Digital Innovation in Art Award recipient, Anna Shvets, CEO of TAtchers Art Management and Founder of the Art Ambassadors Institute, and Paul Nix, VP of Domain Investors at GoDaddy.

Additionally, applicants will have the chance to attend the glittering Allstars Gala in London on October 10th, where they could be recognised and celebrated by a global audience and make their mark on the Oscars of the tech world.

About the DIIA 2023 Winners

The 2023 award went to two outstanding organizations: Artivive (Austria) and Well of Art (Poland). Artivive reimagines storytelling through augmented reality, transforming traditional works of art into dynamic, interactive narratives. Digital art is essential to the evolution of art. “We must embrace digital art as a new way of expression and storytelling,” said Kodin Tudor Popescu, CEO and co-founder of Artivive.

Well of Art is revolutionizing art education with cutting-edge digital tools like Glaze (Glaze.art), a digital drawing app that simulates the oil painting techniques of the masters. “We developed the Glaze app to bring traditional art techniques to every classroom, every teacher, and every student,” says Robert Lato, CEO and founder of Well of Art.

Application Deadline

Don't miss your chance to participate in this prestigious awards. Applications are open until June 10, 2024. Whether you're an individual innovator or representing an organization, we encourage you to get in touch. Apply now

About All Stars 2024 / GP Bullhound

The Allstars Awards 2024, organised by GP Bullhound, celebrates success and achievement in the European tech industry. Allstars recognises and celebrates success and achievement in the European tech industry, putting the spotlight on those shaping the future of the industry and creating the global winners of tomorrow.

About the .ART Registry

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and has actively evolved in its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all arts and cultural heritage. With over 411,330 domains registered in over 170 countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses and brands who are passionate about the arts.

.ART establishes the standard for digital identity in the art world, delivering a cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technology while leveraging Web3 and blockchain innovations. Leveraging a patented “digital twin” process, the new ID.art platform provides certification and a suite of services, enabling creators to digitize, promote and monetize any object, whether physical or digital.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles and Washington DC, and supported by a strong network of global ambassadors, .ART remains steadfast in its commitment to uniting technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART's profits are actively used to support charitable causes such as the Art Therapy Initiative, which promotes the healing power of art. For more information, please visit www.art.art. .ART domains can be registered at www.get.art or through domain name registrars such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, etc.

Well of Art and Artivive – Double Winner of the 2023 Digital Innovation Art Prize

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wjbf.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/715550739/entries-now-open-for-the-digital-innovation-in-art-award-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos