4 Proven PR Tactics for Deep Tech Startup Success





These technology companies are sometimes expected to represent the Holy Grail of innovation. But the development cycle for these types of problem-solving or mission-driven startups can be very long — it can typically take 10-15 years before they really gain traction — so they require a lot of patience and usually a lot of capital to really get off the ground.

While not vastly different from traditional B2B tech communications, deep tech businesses come with their own PR challenges. Whether your innovation is AI, quantum computing, biotech, blockchain, robotics, or something else entirely, here are four proven PR strategies for deep tech startups looking to communicate effectively with journalists, investors, customers, prospects, and other stakeholders.

Patience is a virtue, so long-term relationships are really important

The opportunity to push the boundaries of existing technology requires significant levels of investment, a typical feature of deep tech startups, with the understanding that ROI can take a long time to achieve and that some projects may prove commercially or scientifically unviable.

But traditional B2B technology companies tend to apply established engineering practices to address existing market needs and work with existing software frameworks to shorten the path to revenue.

From a communications perspective, this is an entirely different proposition: Deep Tech companies need to think about their narrative, messaging, thought leadership, and relationships with journalists and other stakeholders in terms of years, not months or weeks.

Building a profile with journalists and educating them on a particular idea or concept doesn't happen overnight. You have to be prepared to slowly build trust rather than necessarily relying on a constant stream of news. Sometimes less is more.

Have a clear, concise message that even moms can understand

Obscure, niche, esoteric language is not appropriate for media-facing content. As a rule of thumb, when putting together a pitch, press release, opinion piece, or anything aimed at journalists, always stop and ask yourself, “Would my mom understand this?”

As deep tech companies emerge from stealth mode, they are still based on nascent concepts and therefore well insulated from broader market competition. But this also means that it is even more important for them to be able to explain what they do in layman’s terms.

Your overarching message should therefore very clearly cover what you do and what your overall vision is. Generic taglines should be avoided at all costs, as should phrases like next-generation, leading, best-in-class, etc. Your audience needs to understand your company's core message, which means avoiding language that is not inclusive and only thickens the veil over a specific industry. You need to tell a human story.

Articulate the value and impact of technology in different contexts

Yes, you want to avoid inventor’s syndrome at all costs and make your message easy to understand, but at the same time, you need to be creative and flexible when necessary to tailor your message to your audience at any given moment.

This means being able to explain the extent to which your technology can fundamentally change the status quo. What aspects of a particular field can it improve or revolutionize? How much time, money, etc. can it save or generate? These are clear points of progress that key stakeholders can understand. For investors, it can demonstrate the potential for scaling your business.

Yes, your mom needs to understand your message, but she also needs to be able to dig deeper from a scientific perspective when necessary.

Technical milestones should be the basis for external communication

While traditional B2B technology companies measure their early success or failure on metrics like customer acquisition and churn, deep tech companies are often judged on the technological milestones they achieve. Perhaps the most important metric of deep tech is its ability to innovate to advance humanity and shape the future.

This needs to be at the core of all external activity that a deep tech startup does and says outside of press releases and social media. Showcasing the major developments and breakthroughs you're making should be done through your owned, earned, and paid content. This needs to be the core of all your communications.

Connor Mitchell is a communications consultant with Mitchell Communications.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.maddyness.com/uk/2024/05/29/four-tried-and-tested-pr-strategies-for-deep-tech-startup-success/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos