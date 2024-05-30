Questions emerge over Google data leak allegations





Many SEOs have concluded that the Google data leak wasn’t a leak, it didn’t contain any ranking algorithm secrets, it was five years old, and it didn’t reveal anything new. Not everyone feels that way, but SEOs in general don’t tend to agree with anything.

Tweet from former Google employee Pedro Diaz

As SEJ reported yesterday, there were indications that this wasn't just a data dump of a ranking algorithm, and that there are many unanswered questions.

Here is our take on the alleged leak:

“At this time, there is no solid evidence that this 'leaked' data actually comes from Google Search and is in no way related to how websites are ranked in Google Search.”

There is a lot more information available at this point, and many SEOs say that information is not an algorithmic data dump.

Some SEOs urged caution

While many in the search community accepted the data breach claims at face value, others who value actual facts cautioned against taking it slow, thinking first, and keeping an open mind to all possibilities.

Ryan Jones first issued a gentle warning, tweeting advice to people to look at the information objectively and without preconceptions.

Former Googler Pedro Diaz tweeted:

“There is nothing wrong with the shared data. Some items should be interpreted with caution.”

In another tweet, Pedro explained why he couldn't comment on specifics.

“I can only express my opinion. You can see why I can't just correct certain items. What I'm saying is there needs to be context and there should be room for interpretation.”

Someone tweeted that Pedro's response added nothing to the discussion.

Pedro replied:

“That's not what I'm saying. All I'm saying is, please refrain from jumping to conclusions. I'm sorry if you don't think that's helpful.”

The former Googler later tweeted about the importance of having the debate.

“I would like to remind everyone that it is healthy to bring logical arguments to the debate.

“It's not healthy to just believe everyone's opinion without discussion, especially when it's coming from a data source with no context.”

Search marketing expert Dean Cruddans tweeted:

“Nothing to give away the secret sauce.”

In response, former Google employee Pedro Diaz said:

“But the impact of this has been a lot of insensitive advertising and a simplistic view of search that’s less than optimal.

Ultimately, I believe it does more harm than good, not because of the information it contains, but how it is interpreted and taken.”

I can't trust this SEO

As the days passed, more and more SEOs began to openly doubt the leak. Trevor Stolber (LinkedIn profile), a search marketing expert with 20 years of experience, posted his own take on the alleged leak, indicating that he “doesn't believe it.”

Part of what he posted on LinkedIn:

“It's from a deprecated code base (still very interesting, but old and unused). It's not actually from the ranking algorithm, it's an API used under the hood. Most of what's in there we already knew; good production code documentation specifies ranges and values, but we're not seeing any of that here. Google doesn't use DA (Domain Authority), which is analogous to PR (Page Rank), which was a distinct differentiator for Google. I don't understand why there's so much attention being paid to these nuances.”

Another SEO expert, Kristin Schachinger, who I know personally as an expert, commented during the discussion that the so-called leaked information dates to 2019.

“I've been reading the raw dumps and they're all from 2019 and you literally can't glean anything from 90% of the pages. I totally agree.”

Others involved in that discussion openly questioned whether it was actually a leak, with most agreeing that there was nothing new there and advising it would be better to focus on Google's new AI overview, especially since AI doesn't follow ranking factors.

Was this not a leak?

Of all the people involved in SEO, the man who could be considered the father of modern SEO is Brett Tabke. He is the founder of the PubCon search marketing conference and also the founder of WebmasterWorld, which was the largest and most important SEO forum in the world during the early days of SEO. Brett is also the one who coined the acronym SERP (Search Engine Results Page).

Brett spent five hours researching the data breach, after which he published his observations in a private Facebook post.

Among his observations were (to summarize):

This is not a leak. Zero of it is directly related to the algorithm, it's an API call. He found nothing to indicate how the data could possibly be used as part of a ranking algorithm.

Ash Nallawalla, an enterprise SEO with over 20 years of experience, commented:

“As I've said a few times, this is just an API doc with a call list, not an algorithmic code dump. At best, you can learn a bit more of Google's internal jargon.”

Google data breach: where are the facts?

The SEO community is realizing that this wasn't the Google algorithm data leak that some had expected — in fact, it wasn't even a Google employee leak — and many agree that, far from algorithm secrets, there was nothing new in it, just a distraction.

