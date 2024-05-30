In response to growing demand, Duke Energy, Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Nucor sign agreement to accelerate clean energy options





Enable customized customer solutions to meet large-scale energy needs. Enable innovative multi-industry risk-sharing for new carbon-free energy generation. Support Duke Energy and its large customers' clean energy efforts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Nucor today announced they have signed an agreement to support carbon-free energy generation and explore new innovative approaches to help utilities meet the future energy needs of large businesses in North and South Carolina. The announcement was made at the White House Summit on Domestic Nuclear Deployment.

In a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed this month, the two companies proposed developing a new rate structure, known in the utility industry as a “tariff,” aimed specifically at lowering the long-term costs of investing in clean energy technologies such as new nuclear and long-durable storage through accelerated contracting.

The proposed Clean Energy Acceleration (ACE) tariff would enable large customers such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Nucor to directly support investments in carbon-free energy generation through innovative financing structures and contributions that address project risk and lower the cost of emerging technologies. ACE tariffs would encourage profitable on-site generation at customer facilities, participation in load flexibility programs, and investment in clean energy assets that are attractive to customers with large energy needs.

The ACE Framework also includes the Clean Transition Tariff (CTT), a key feature that enables Duke Energy to offer a personalized portfolio of new carbon-free energy to commercial and industrial customers. The CTT matches clean energy generation to customer loads, accelerating grid-wide decarbonization. It is a voluntary program for large customers who want to advance clean energy goals and includes protections for non-participating customers.

Next Steps and Additional InformationDuke Energy looks forward to working with other new and existing customers who have similar energy needs and sustainability goals.

The ACE rate will be Duke Energy's new voluntary pricing structure for its large commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy's five-year capital plan will continue as planned, and these rates are subject to regulatory approval in North Carolina and South Carolina.

In this new era of large-scale energy demand, Duke Energy is committed to working with regulators and customers to find innovative and responsible ways to meet the growing need for cleaner energy. Working with companies like Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Nucor, we can serve customer needs at scale, accelerate the transition to clean energy, and reduce financial risk to support economic development in our communities. Ron Huber, SVP of Pricing and Customer Solutions, Duke Energy

As the world's largest renewable energy purchaser, Amazon is committed to enabling new carbon-free sources of energy to help power our operations and the communities where our customers live and work. With data centers, fulfillment centers, and corporate buildings across Ohio, the Carolinas, and Florida, we are pleased to work with Duke Energy to find new solutions that will help us achieve our climate pledge to be net-zero carbon by 2040. Today's agreement marks an important step on that journey,” said Kevin Miller, vice president, Global Data Centers, Amazon Web Services.

As we continue to move toward our goal of running all Google campuses on clean power 365 days a year by 2030, we're constantly exploring opportunities to bring new clean power to the grid. In partnership with Duke Energy, the Clean Transition Tariff creates a pathway for us and our peers to bring new innovative solutions to the forefront faster in the region where we've been based for more than 15 years. Briana Kobor, Head of Energy Market Innovation, Google

Our goal is to advance breakthrough solutions that support the energy transition. Innovative frameworks like this agreement with Duke Energy support our ambition to match 100% of our electricity consumption with zero carbon energy purchases 100% of the time. We are committed to aggressively adding clean energy to the grid and creating a more sustainable future. Jeff Lyles, Director of Datacenter Energy and Sustainability, Microsoft

Nucor is one of the cleanest and most sustainable steelmakers in the world and has been proudly operating in the Carolinas since the 1960s. We are pleased that our partnership with Duke Energy evolves through our shared commitment to bring the next generation of clean, reliable, safe and affordable energy to the region while also supporting our net-zero goals. “Greg Murphy, executive vice president of business services, sustainability and legal affairs at Nucor,” said Greg Murphy, executive vice president of business services, sustainability and legal affairs at Nucor.

Duke Energy Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. Its electric companies serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky and own a total of 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas companies serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is prioritizing reliability, affordability and access while undertaking an ambitious clean energy transition with goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas operations by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanding energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

For more information, visit duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illuminate for stories of the people and innovations driving the energy transition.

Contact: Jennifer Sharp 24 Hours: 800.559.3853

