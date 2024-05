2024 Cicada Double Blast: Google Doodle celebrates once-in-221-year event with swarms of insects

Today's Google Doodle celebrates the ongoing “Cicada Bloom,” the first time in 221 years that two swarms of cicadas have emerged at the same time. This double bloom has caused billions, maybe trillions, of cicadas to burst out of the ground in parts of the Midwest and Southeast.

Descendants XIII and XIX emerge with 17- and 13-year cycles, respectively. “Because the cycles are both prime numbers, it's rare for offspring with different cycles to emerge at the same time,” John Cooley, founder of the Periodic Cicada Project and a professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Connecticut, previously told Live Science. “The 13- and 17-year offspring emerge at the same time only once every 13 x 17 = 221 years.”

The first individuals of this year's double-molted cicadas appeared in April, and the event is now in full swing. During the event, the larvae that had been hiding underground hatch and emerge above ground as larvae. They then metamorphose into adults, shed their exoskeletons, and climb trees to mate.

Males emit loud shrieks to attract females, who respond with clicking sounds. After mating, the female lays eggs. When the eggs hatch, she feeds on tree sap before burrowing underground to start the cycle anew.

This phenomenon continues until all the underground cicadas have emerged to complete their life cycle, about three to four weeks after they emerge, according to the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History.

The Google Doodle celebrated the emergence of two species of cicadas in the U.S. on May 29. (Image credit: Google)

This year's second cicada swarm is expected to continue through June, but the timing depends on when the cicadas start emerging. According to the Cicada Safari app, which tracks the phenomenon, widespread cicada sightings have been reported by April 25 in Illinois, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kansas and Missouri.

“In any given area, the cicada outbreak lasts about a month, depending on the weather,” Cooley said, “but because this year's outbreak spans a range of latitudes, the cicadas will likely be visible for longer.”

Today's Google Doodle was created not only to celebrate this rare event, but also to remind people that there's no need to be afraid of bugs, which play a vital role in the ecosystem.

“As cicada shells pile up on trees and sidewalks and the buzzing of their wings fills your ears, try not to be a nuisance,” a Google Doodle representative said in a statement. “Though there are trillions of these clumsy insects flying around, they don't sting, bite, or poison. Plus, most predictions suggest that by late June the cicadas will be gone, leaving behind a feast for local fauna like birds and raccoons.”

