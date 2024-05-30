



Getty Images

If you ask Google's GOOG Gemini chatbot whether you should buy shares in Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), you'll get a bulleted list of pros and cons, along with a note that the chatbot can't provide financial advice. It's a concise answer to a complex question. That's perfectly in line with the chatbot's purpose, but you might want something more.

Let's take a closer look at Alphabets' value as an investment, starting with the company's valuation, growth drivers, risks to watch out for, and key metrics.

Alphabet's Market Valuation

Alphabet's stock price was $178.02 as of the close of trading on May 28, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.19 trillion. Only four publicly traded U.S. companies have a market capitalization of more than $2 trillion: Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), and Alphabet.

Among this elite group, Alphabet has the lowest forward price-to-earnings ratio at 23.53. Microsoft's price-to-earnings ratio is 32.26, Apple's is 28.99, and NVIDIA's is 41.49. Alphabet also has the lowest price-to-sales and price-to-book ratios among its peers. These ratios, in and of themselves, suggest a rare opportunity to find one of the world's most powerful and iconic technology companies trading at a fair price.

Other data supports this conclusion. Simply Wall St recently published a valuation of Alphabet using a discounted cash flow (DCF) model. The DCF method projects a company's future cash flows and adjusts those cash flows to reflect their present value. This calculation is highly dependent on assumptions, so the results are considered an indication rather than a forecast. In this case, the analysis showed that GOOG shares are undervalued by about 17%.

Forbes Braintrust has crunched the numbers, conducted the research, and run the analysis to find some of the best places to make money in 2024. Download Forbes' most popular report, “12 Stocks to Buy Now.”

What's driving Google's growth?

In addition to attractive pricing potential, Alphabet also has business momentum. In the first quarter of 2024, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 25% driven by double-digit revenue growth and a 7 percentage point increase in operating margins compared to the same period last year. Growth drivers include:

Double-digit revenue growth across multiple segments. Revenue from search increased 14% quarter-over-quarter. YouTube advertising revenue increased nearly 21%, while Google Cloud revenue increased 28%. Cost reduction. Google has been reducing its expense structure since last year with headcount reductions and other cost-cutting measures. These efforts have increased Alphabet's operating margin from 25% to 32%. AI innovation. Alphabet is focusing on AI. The company is investing in AI-enabled hardware and AI capabilities for its Google Search and Google Workspace products. Infrastructure leadership. Google has ample computing power needed to support its AI strategy. Its data center network is among the best in the world in terms of performance and security. Potential risks and challenges for Alphabet

Unfortunately, business momentum isn't all that's going on for Alphabet. The company has image problems tied to its Google business. Two antitrust lawsuits are pending, and negative headlines about business practices could chip away at Google's dominance in search and online advertising. Here are five news stories to watch:

The Department of Justice (DoJ) alleges that Google abused its power to remain the world's most preferred search engine. The case is on trial, and the judge is expected to rule in late summer or early fall. If the judge rules against Google, a second trial will be held to determine remedies. The case revealed that Google spends about $20 billion a year to secure its position as the default search engine across multiple devices and browsers. This is more than Google spends annually on improving its search results. In a separate lawsuit, the Department of Justice and several states allege that Google illegally stifled competition in digital advertising. A jury trial is scheduled for September. The proposed remedy is a forced sale of the company's ad management suite. Google executives admitted in 2023 that they manipulated ad prices to meet sales targets. Google's ad system is auction-based, and prices are supposed to be determined by supply and demand. The leadership team had previously denied interfering with ad prices. Google Search's recent algorithm changes have been criticized for appearing to silence independent publishers. The algorithm is a set of rules that decides which websites to display in response to user queries. Critics say the changes favor generic corporate content and ultimately make the internet less interesting. Affected publishers have seen revenues plummet, leading to layoffs, business closures, and anti-Google sentiment. Google Gemini has been accused of serving inaccurate and potentially dangerous responses. Gemini is a competitor to Google's ChatGPT, which powers AI-generated answers to Google search queries. Throwing itself into a race against ChatGPT is a strategy that could backfire. For Google to win this race, two things need to happen: search users need to welcome the new approach, and Gemini needs to evolve into something clearly superior.

These headlines have not yet damaged Alphabet's profitability. But the legal issues are a concern. Even if these lawsuits are settled in Google's favor, additional details could be made public that could alienate advertisers and search users. If the lawsuits don't go Google's way, either or both could force fundamental changes to how the company operates.

Stop chasing market shadows: Forbes expert analysts have identified 12 superstars poised to explode returns in 2024. Download 12 Stocks to Buy Now and get a front-row seat to the coming boom.

Key metrics to consider for Google stock

By the numbers, Google stock is a well-rounded investment: the company has delivered five consecutive quarters of positive earnings surprises, diversified revenue streams, top marketing share in key segments, a reasonable valuation, and a new dividend.

These key advantages define the metrics to watch for Alphabet going forward: investors will want to focus on the company's revenue growth, market share, forward P/E ratio, and dividend growth rate.

Revenue Growth

Alphabet has been steadily growing its quarterly diluted EPS since the second half of 2022. Year-over-year earnings growth over the past four quarters has ranged from 19% to nearly 62%.

market share

Google dominates the search and online advertising market share, but the numbers are changing. According to Statcounter, the company's search market share is falling from 92.8% in April 2023 to 90.9% in April 2024. Emarketer also reports that its digital advertising revenue share will decline slightly from 27.7% in 2022 to 26.4% in 2023. Despite the decline in share, Google's advertising revenue continues to grow as advertisers spend more.

Future PER forecast

Alphabet's forward P/E has risen in recent quarters, but it remains competitive relative to mega-cap tech peers like Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, and Meta (META). Valuation is one of GOOG's more attractive features. If GOOG's stock price rises, its advantage over other stocks will fade.

Increased dividends

Alphabet declared its first quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share in April 2024. The 0.45% dividend yield is modest, as is Alphabet's 12% dividend payout ratio. The dividend is likely to grow going forward, which could be enough to attract a new demographic of income-seeking investors.

Analyst Considerations

According to TradingView, GOOGL shares have 41 strong buy ratings, 9 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and 0 sell ratings. One-year price targets range from $225 to $143. The upper end of this range represents an upside of more than 26% based on the opening share price of $178.02. A decline to $143 would represent a decline of 19%.

These figures average out to a Buy rating on Alphabet, with a one-year price target of $191.96 and an expected upside of 7.8%.

Is Google Stock a Buy?

Alphabet is an interesting investment to consider. It's one of the largest companies in the world, one of the best-funded and one of the toughest competitors. It reported strong earnings last year, and analysts generally agree that GOOG has upside potential. But there are question marks that are certainly contributing to the stock's lower valuation relative to its peers.

Right now, GOOG is a great choice for investors looking for a value play and some cash income to take advantage of the trade. However, this investment requires monitoring. How Google moves forward over the next two years will determine Alphabets' future earning power. Top priorities include resolving Google's positioning over ChatGPT and quelling rumors of improper business practices.

In the meantime, those lawsuits will continue, likely on appeal. If the court rules against Google, it could be years before it has any antitrust remedies. For comparison, the antitrust case against Microsoft dragged on for 21 years. Alphabet has time to adjust its strategy, and investors have time to establish a threshold for exits.

Conclusion

While Alphabet stock is worth buying on paper, the company has some issues. This is not an uncommon scenario, so now is a good time to prioritize your investments. If it's priced right and you can tolerate some bad press, GOOG stock could fit nicely into your portfolio.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What factors influence Google's market valuation?

Key metrics suggest Google may be undervalued, and while the company's recent growth story has been impressive, legal issues and negative headlines may be impacting investor interest.

How does Google's growth compare to other technology companies?

GOOG shares have risen nearly 42% in the past 12 months, beating Microsoft's 29% and Apple's 8.3%. Chip designer NVDA has risen 192% in the same period, making it one of the best stocks in terms of growth.

What risks should investors consider before buying Google stock?

Investors should weigh Google's competitive position against the risks posed by two pending antitrust lawsuits, as well as the company's AI position and how it could affect its flagship search engine product.

Read next

Forbes Braintrust has crunched the numbers, conducted the research, and run the analysis to find some of the best places to make money in 2024. Download Forbes' most popular report, “12 Stocks to Buy Now.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/investor-hub/article/is-google-stock-buy-after-2-trillion-valuation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos