What is Google's Find My Device network and how to opt out of it





For years, Google has helped people find lost Android phones linked to their Google accounts, but this spring the search giant is rolling out an improved version of the service. Powered by a crowdsourced network of more than 1 billion Android devices, the new version will let you find lost keys, wallets, and luggage with new Bluetooth trackers, and will also support Bluetooth tracker tags.

Google rolled out an updated Find My Device service this spring, informing device owners via email that compatible phones, earbuds, headphones and trackers will be automatically added to the network within three days unless they choose to opt out.

Below you can learn what the Find My Device network is, how it works, and how to opt out if you want.

Learn more about how to make your Google Account more secure with a passkey and how to cast videos from your phone to your TV.

What is a Find My Device network?

The Find My Devices network web view lists all supported devices associated with your Google Account, along with a map showing their locations.

Blake Stimac / Google

Google's Find My Device network helps you locate lost devices and accessories that are linked to your Google account. It's crowdsourced, with devices on the Find My Device network using Bluetooth to scan for and find lost items. If the item is found, the service sends you a notification of the item's location. The network can locate some devices, such as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, for several hours, even if they're turned off or the battery is dead.

What devices and trackers work with Google's Find My Network?

The Find My Device network can not only locate misplaced Android phones and tablets, but also track compatible Bluetooth tracker tags like Chipolo and Pebblebee, Wear OS devices like the Pixel Watch, Android-compatible accessories like Pixel Buds, and soon headphones from JBL and Sony.

How to find your device

There are several ways to use the Find My Device network to find misplaced items.

Before you can start tracking your lost items, you'll need to complete all the setup steps, including signing in to your Google account, enabling location on your device, making sure Find My Device is enabled on your device, and installing the Find My Device app.

First, you can track your lost device from the web at google.com/android/find.

Secondly, Android phones and tablets logged in with the Find My Device app will also be able to locate lost devices.

The third option is to ask the Google Assistant to find your devices, although in my testing, the Assistant only suggested ringing two phones, not the Pixel Watch 2. That said, the Google Assistant can also find your tracker tags if you have one associated with your account.

What else can we do?

In addition to the ability to track devices, Google's Find My Device network has some features that will be familiar to anyone who's used AirTags or Apple's Find My Device network.

Shared Items

A handy feature is the ability to add family and friends to shared items with a tracker tag – whether that's a TV remote, a spare house key, or a family member's iPad, whoever is added can find the shared item without any hassle from the person who set it up in the first place.

Unknown Tracker Alerts

The convenience of the Find My Device network also comes with its own risks: As seen with Apple's AirTags and the Find My Device network, tracking tags can be misused for stalking purposes.

Like Apple's network, the Google Find My Device network will notify you of unknown trackers that may be tracking your location. Apple and Google are working together on this, so you can receive these alerts if you have an Android device or an iPhone.

How to opt out of the Device Discovery Network

By default, Google opts users into its tracking network.

Google says that to protect your privacy, your device's location is encrypted using your Android device's PIN, pattern, or password. Your location is only visible to you and people you share your device with in Find My Device – it's not visible to Google or used for any other purposes.

If you don't want to participate, you can easily opt out of Google's device search network, but how you do this will depend on whether it's enabled for your account.

If you recently received an email stating “Your Android device will soon join the device discovery network” and the service is scheduled to be activated within the next three days, you can opt out ahead of time on the web by following the link in the email.

If you don't remember receiving the email, or the three-day period has passed, don't worry — you can easily opt out in your Android device settings.

From your Android device

Opting out of the Find My Device network is as simple as tapping a toggle in your phone's settings.

Blake Stimac / Google On your Android device,[設定]Go to: Tap Google Settings.[デバイスを探す]Tap Settings.[デバイスを探すを使用する]Tap the toggle next to Verify with PIN, pattern, or biometrics to turn it off.

That's it! Your device will no longer be part of the Find My Device network. To rejoin, turn the toggle back on.

For more tips, check out fun and useful features in iOS 17.5 and how your iPhone's Notes app can become a secret messaging tool.

