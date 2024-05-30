Sensitive Google search data leaked: company acknowledges documents' authenticity but warns against use





Google has indirectly acknowledged the authenticity of 2,500 leaked internal documents detailing the data the company collects. The documents have sent ripples through the SEO and publishing industries as they potentially expose the search data Google uses to rank pages and websites. Google acknowledged that the data may be genuine, but warned readers and users not to use it as it may be incomplete or out of date.

The document, which has not previously been covered by Google, reveals information about the company's search ranking algorithm.

A Google spokesperson quoted by The Verge warned readers of the document not to make inferences based on information taken out of context: “We caution against making inaccurate inferences about search based on information that is out of context, out of date, or incomplete. We share extensive information about how search works and the types of factors our system weighs, while at the same time working to protect the integrity of our search results from manipulation,” the spokesperson said.

SEO expert Rand Fishkin said in a blog post that the 2,500-page document was leaked by someone claiming to work in Google's search division. If authentic, the leaked document could have huge implications for the SEO, marketing, and publishing industries.

The email sent to Fishkin also said that a former Google employee had confirmed the validity of the documents.

The documents say Google collects data such as clicks and Chrome user data, but it is unclear how this data is used for search rankings. The leak provides insight into Google's search algorithms, which impact a range of industries that rely on web visibility. The release of these documents, along with testimony in a recent U.S. antitrust lawsuit, has shed light on Google's ranking signals.

