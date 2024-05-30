Google to invest $2 billion in Malaysia to build data center





(Bloomberg) — Google has committed to investing $2 billion in Malaysia, including developing the country's first data center and cloud facility.

The pledge marks Google's largest investment plan in the Southeast Asian country, according to a statement Thursday from Alphabet's Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat.

The Malaysian Ministry of Trade said the data center and Google Cloud region will support 26,500 jobs across various sectors in the country, with a combined economic impact of $3.2 billion. The investment will be located at Sime Darby Properties Elmina Business Park in Selangor.

Big U.S. technology companies have stepped up investment in Southeast Asia in recent months, pouring billions of dollars into new growth opportunities, with the chief executives of Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia all visiting the region to draw up strategic plans and meet with leaders.

Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said this month that the company would invest $2.2 billion in Malaysia, adding similar investments in Indonesia and Thailand. Microsoft and Google are in a fierce battle for dominance in artificial intelligence services, as they try to get customers to adopt their products in the fast-growing sector.

In addition to developing its cloud computing services, Google said it would also support AI literacy programs for students and educators.

