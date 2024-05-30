Studies show people have no problem accepting an extra thumb





Researchers from the University of Cambridge have demonstrated that ordinary people have little trouble very quickly learning how to pick up and manipulate objects using a controllable third thumb (prosthetic thumb).

The researchers tested the robotic device on a diverse range of participants, which they say is essential to ensure any new technology is inclusive and works for everyone.

An emerging area of ​​future technology is athletic augmentation, the use of powered wearable devices such as exoskeletons or robotic additional body parts to improve athletic performance beyond current biological limitations.

While these devices have the potential to improve the quality of life for able-bodied people looking to be more productive, the same technology can also offer people with disabilities new ways to interact with their environment.

Prof Tamar Makin, from the Medical Research Council's Cognitive and Brain Sciences Unit at the University of Cambridge, said: “Technology is changing the very definition of what it means to be human, with machines becoming increasingly part of our everyday lives, and even our minds and bodies.”

“These technologies open up exciting new opportunities to benefit society, but it's important to consider how they can do so in an equitable way that supports everyone, especially marginalized communities that are often excluded from innovation research and development. Inclusion must be explicitly integrated and measured as early as possible in the R&D process to ensure everyone has the opportunity to participate in and benefit from these exciting advances.”

Dani Claude, a collaborator in Professor Makin's lab, has developed the Third Thumb, a robotic additional thumb that aims to increase the wearer's range of motion, increase grip strength, and extend the carrying capacity of the hand, allowing users to perform tasks that would be difficult or impossible with one hand, or to perform complex two-handed tasks without the need to coordinate with another person.

The thumbs are worn in the palm opposite the biological thumb and are controlled by pressure sensors placed under each thumb or foot. Pressure from the toes of the right foot pulls the thumb up in the palm, while pressure applied from the toes of the left foot pulls the thumb up towards the fingers. The magnitude of thumb movement is proportional to the pressure applied, and it returns to its original position when pressure is released.

In 2022, the research team had the opportunity to test the Third Thumb at the annual Royal Society Summer Science Fair, where members of the public of all ages were able to use the device for a range of tasks. Their results were published today in the journal Science Robotics.

Over a five-day period, the team tested 596 participants across a range of ages, from 3 to 96. Of these, only four were unable to use Third Thumb because it did not fit securely in their hands or they could not control it with their feet (the pressure sensors, developed specially for the exhibition, were not suitable for very light children).

Participants were given up to one minute to familiarize themselves with the device, during which the team explained how to perform one of two tasks.

The first task involved picking up individual pegs from a pegboard using only your thumbs and placing them in a basket. Participants were asked to move as many pegs as possible in 60 seconds. 333 participants completed the task.

The second task involved using the third thumb in conjunction with the wearer's free hand to manipulate and move five or six different foam objects. The objects were of different shapes and required the use of different manipulation methods, increasing the dexterity of the task. Participants were again asked to move as many objects as possible into the basket within a maximum of 60 seconds. 246 participants completed this task.

Nearly everyone was able to use the device immediately: 98% of participants were able to successfully manipulate objects using their third thumb within the first minute of use, and only 13 participants were unable to perform the task.

Participants had a range of ability levels, but performance did not differ between genders, and performance did not vary with handedness, even though the thumb was always worn on the right hand. There was no conclusive evidence that people who are considered “dexterous”, such as those who learn to play an instrument or have jobs that require manual dexterity, were better at the tasks.

While older and younger people showed similar abilities in using new technologies, further investigations limited to the older age group revealed that abilities declined with age. The researchers say this effect could be due to a general decline in sensorimotor and cognitive abilities that comes with age, or it could reflect an intergenerational relationship with technology.

In general, younger children performed poorly: six of the 13 participants who failed to complete the task were under 10 years old, and among those who were able to complete the task, the youngest children performed poorly compared with older children, but even older children (aged 12–16 years) struggled more than the younger participants.

Dani said: “Augmentation is about designing a new relationship with technology – creating something that goes beyond being a mere tool, but becomes an extension of the body itself. Given the diversity of bodies, it's important that the design phase of wearable technology is as inclusive as possible. It's equally important that these devices are accessible and functional for a wide range of users. What's more, they must be easy for people to learn and use immediately.”

Co-author Lucy Dowdall, also from the MRC Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit, added: “For motor augmentation, and human-machine interaction more broadly, to be successful, it needs to seamlessly integrate with the motor and cognitive capabilities of the user, taking into account age, sex, weight, lifestyle and disabilities, as well as people's cultural and economic backgrounds and even their likes and dislikes of technology. Physically testing large, diverse groups of individuals is essential to achieving this goal.”

There are countless examples where a lack of comprehensive design consideration has led to technical failure.

Automatic speech recognition systems that convert spoken language into text have been found to be better at recognizing white voices than black voices. Some augmented reality technologies have been found to be less effective with users with darker skin tones. Women face higher health risks from car accidents because car seats and seat belts are primarily designed to fit “average” male-sized dummies during crash tests. Dangerous power and industrial tools designed for right-handed use and grip force left-handers to operate them with their non-dominant hand, resulting in more accidents.

The research was funded by the European Research Council, Wellcome, the Medical Research Council and the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/05/240529142939.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos