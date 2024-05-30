If FIFA is trying to create a competitor to EA Sports FC, that's great news for gamers | Gaming





Two years ago, Electronic Arts' long and lucrative relationship with FIFA fell apart, and EA took the ball home and launched a new brand for its soccer simulation series, EA Sports FC. FIFA president Gianni Infantino grumpily declared that they would find a new developer and that the only real game bearing the FIFA name would be the best game for gamers and soccer fans. It seemed like a silly boast; EA had two decades of experience making mainstream soccer simulations into expensive, highly advanced endeavors. What hope did FIFA have of finding a studio that could compete?

It looks like the world soccer body may have found a new best friend. Gaming news site reports on a tweet from Ghanaian retailer MohPlay, claiming that it has signed a deal with 2K Games to produce a new FIFA title, likely to be released later this year. The tweet, which has been viewed over 200,000 times, appears to confirm previous rumors of a partnership between FIFA and 2K.

In a way, that makes sense: while the American publisher doesn't develop a modern football sim, it does have plenty of experience in sports games through titles like NBA 2K, NFL 2K, WWE 2K, TopSpin 2K and PGA Tour 2K. What's more, the latter license was eventually purchased by 2K several years after EA ended its relationship with the PGA, so the company has a proven track record in the field.

PGA Tour 2K23. Photo: 2K Games

But will we see a new FIFA game this year? It's unlikely. Even if 2K were to start work immediately in May 2022, when EA's relationship with FIFA is dissolved, they would have only had two years to assemble the team, develop the game, create digital likenesses of hundreds of players (which would likely include motion capture), and model the stadiums.

Player reactions have been mixed, with many welcoming competition from EA's series now that Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer brand is a shadow of its former self, but 2K Games has also been criticized for blatant monetization within its games, particularly in its NBA series, where players can spend real money to purchase players in MyCareer mode.

I'd love to see some strong new independent competitive games, ones that offer the slapstick thrills of 2D titles like Sensible Soccer and Kick Off 2, or games that harken back to the early 3D days of International Super Star Soccer and Virtua Striker. There's Sociable Soccer, a spiritual successor to the Sensible series, but something entirely new, fun, fast and quirky would be great. We've seen some unique concepts introduced into the golf simulation arena with games like What the Golf and Desert Golfing, and surely soccer will be different.

Could we revive the idea of ​​a semi-turn-based soccer game, as proposed by the ZX Spectrum classic Subbuteo? Or perhaps bring back the days of soccer games licensed by a single (often retired) pro. A successor to Chris Kamaras Street Soccer or Emlyn Hughes International Soccer is long overdue. Forget multi-million dollar tournament licenses and endless microtransactions, will we ever see a game like Peter Shiltons Handball Maradona again?

What to play: Galacticare. Photo: Brightrock Games

If you're nostalgic for the golden age of humorous resource management games, Brightrock Games' Galacticare will provide you with plenty of nostalgic fun over the summer.

Essentially a space-themed hospital, your objective is to build your own hospital to tend to the health needs of a variety of extraterrestrial patients infected with space parasites, gelatinous bones, and other nasty diseases. The learning curve is smooth and forgiving, and the cartoonish style prioritizes fun over basic business practices.

Available on: PC, PS5, Xbox Estimated playtime: 30+ hours

Must-read: Helldivers 2. Photo: Sony Computer Entertainment

Helldivers 2 is one of the biggest hits of the year, and GamesIndustry.Biz has published an interesting interview with its creators, Arrowhead Games. One of the main difficulties the company faces is how to deal with the problems that great success brings, especially the health of its staff. Now there are big changes, and what's scary is the amount of threats and disrespect that people at the studio receive from really nasty people in the community, explains CEO Johan Pilestedt. They are never alone.

Another interview that garnered a lot of attention this week was with Naughty Dog studio head Neil Druckmann, who supposedly said on Sony's website that their next project will reshape mainstream perception of gaming. He was apparently misquoted and forced to correct the record.

Activision has confirmed that this year's Call of Duty title will be Black Ops 6. More details will be revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, followed by a deep dive stream.

I'm reading neuroscientist Kelly Clancy's “Playing With Reality: How Games Shape Our World,” a fascinating, wide-ranging study of the role games have played throughout human history, from the forgotten medieval game of ritmomachia to modern simulations and online worlds. It comes out on June 18th.

What to Click Question Block Genshin Impact. Photo: HoYoverse

This question was submitted by reader Ali, who wrote:

We often hear that the video game industry is bigger than the film and music industries, but doesn't get the same treatment as those mainstream industries, but isn't that just because the unit price of a video game is often much higher than the unit price of a movie or a music album?

For example, if one million people buy GTA VI for £60 next year, that will generate $60 million in revenue, but if one million people watch Oppenheimer for £15 or buy Taylor Swift's latest album for £15, that will generate $15 million in revenue.

As a video games journalist, do you value reporting that the video games industry is bigger than the film or music industry?

There is some truth in this, but your calculations have some flaws. First, for every video game sold, your entire family and group of friends may be playing it, so in financial terms, each copy is working very hard for 60 million. Also, don't overlook the rapid growth of free smartphone games such as Candy Crush and Genshin Impact. According to various statistical estimates, there are about 2.5 billion smartphone gamers in the world, many of whom don't pay a penny, much less 60 pennies.

I'm getting tired of non-specialized news and media citing worldwide revenue figures every time games are mentioned, while failing to mention movies and music with the same frequency. It's a hopelessly narrow lens through which to view a bewilderingly diverse art form, and reduces the cultural value of games to a few money-making franchises. I sincerely hope that by the time GTA VI launches, news and arts programming will have found a more interesting perspective than how much money it makes for stakeholders.

If you have a question for Question Block or something to say about the newsletter, please reply or email us at [email protected].

