Google to invest $2 billion in Malaysian data center and cloud region





KUALA LUMPUR (May 30): Malaysia's Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) has announced that it has secured a commitment from Google to invest US$2 billion (RM9.4 billion) to house Malaysia's first Google data centre and Google Cloud region.

The site is located in Sime Darby Property Bhd's (KL:SIMEPROP) Elmina Business Park in Greater Kuala Lumpur.

India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in a statement on Thursday that the data center will power Google's popular digital services including Search, Maps and Workspaces, and will play a key role in enabling the company to deliver the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) to users across the country.

Once operational, Malaysia will join 11 countries where Google has built and currently operates data centres to serve users around the world.

Meanwhile, the Google Cloud region will provide high-performance, low-latency cloud infrastructure, analytics and AI services to large enterprises, startups and public sector organisations while maintaining the highest security and regulatory compliance standards, the minister said.

Miti said in a statement that Google's efforts will create 26,500 jobs in Malaysia across various sectors, including healthcare, education and finance, with a total economic impact of 15.04 billion ringgits.

The Malaysian cloud region joins 40 regions and 121 zones currently operational around the world to address growing demand for cloud services nationally and globally, as well as AI literacy programs for students and educators in Malaysia.

The announcement came after a series of meetings brokered by India's Ministry of Investment Promotion between Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Ruth Porat, president, chief investment officer and chief financial officer of Alphabet and Google, the parent company of Google.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) and Google in November last year.

Moving up the global value chain

Tengku Zafrul said overall, the latest investment of RM9.4 billion will significantly advance the digitalisation ambitions outlined in the country's 2030 New Industry Master Plan.

He said the Google data centre and Google Cloud region in the Greater Kuala Lumpur area will enable manufacturing and service industries to leverage AI and other advanced technologies to move up the global value chain.

Meanwhile, Porat said Google's first data centre and Google Cloud region in Malaysia is the company's largest planned investment in the country to date.

The investment builds on a partnership with the Malaysian government to advance its “Cloud First Policy,” which includes best-in-class cybersecurity standards.

With today's (Thursday) announcement, Malaysia and Google will work together to build an ecosystem that supports innovation and advance joint efforts to unlock the potential of digital transformation, she said.

At the time of writing, Sime Darby Property's shares were up 4 cents, or 3.33%, to RM1.24, giving the company a market capitalisation of RM8.43 billion.

