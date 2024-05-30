Can you SKAN right away? Google is targeting agencies





Today's AdExchanger.com news roundup. Want to get it by email? Sign up here.

SKAN 4 On the Floor

Apple's AppTrackingTransparency framework destroyed mobile attribution and optimization, and SKAdNetwork (SKAN) was meant to be a viable measurement alternative but fell short despite several updates, writes Eric Seufert in Mobile Dev Memo.

At the moment, the latest version, SKAN 4.0, appears to be a failure.

This means that mobile marketers are still relying on attribution measurement partners that use IP addresses, even though Apple is also trying to phase out IP address-based fingerprinting.

Why did SKAN 4 fail?

First, it's too complicated: Advertisers end up defaulting to the attribution method that Apple is also phased out, writes Zyngas' Nebojsa Radovic. Even if advertisers use SKAN 4, they'll still need measurement vendors to make sense of its complex system of anonymized postbacks, Radovic adds.

For SKAN 4 to be successful, it needs widespread adoption across app installation platforms, Seufert wrote, but adoption so far has been minimal.

Meta's initial support for SKAN 4 helped drive adoption, but Meta briefly reverted to SKAN 3 last year after reports of bugs, and now appears to have withdrawn support for SKAN 4.

Ajan – More later

LinkedIn engagement bait?

Please chew thoroughly.

Danny Weisman, head of planning at indie media agency Noble People, captured the simmering resentment, if not anger, that the creative and media industries currently feel towards Google.

The new approach for platforms like Meta and YouTube is to create as many assets as humanly possible and let the algorithms do the work. [of] It's about finding the right mix with the right audience, Wiseman posted, and as a result, he's heard from multiple creative partners in recent months that they've been inundated with requests of all shapes and sizes to see what works on social media, YouTube, and more.

He is describing the dynamics created by Google’s Performance Max and Metas Advantage+ Shopping campaigns: The platform needs the flexibility to deliver ads across different mediums and formats.

Google and Meta are also openly promoting and pursuing auto-generated creative. In this scenario, agencies are no longer just another mouth to feed into the supply chain, but an obstacle that slows down the campaign creation process.

According to Wiseman, creative agencies are doing their best to produce content at the dictates of platform algorithms, but once the platforms are able to effectively auto-generate creative (thanks to all the work that agencies have put in, of course), those algorithms will start to turn on agencies.

List of lists

As reported by Adweek, The Trade Desk determined the list of the top 100 publishers.

The stocks featured on this list are drawn from a larger list, the SP500+, curated by TTD and not yet published.

The requirements for TTD's list are vague, and the results don't intuitively match up with top consumer sites, because the list is built for advertisers: rich and well-reviewed publisher traffic is important, but so is ad density and log file transparency.

The list also illustrates TTD's ambitions. Though the DSP primarily buys display ads, the top 100 list is all about connected TV. Hulu, Disney+, ESPN, and National Geographic all make it into the top eight despite being Disney properties that often share the same app and Disney+ streaming site. Random TV bundles like the LG Channel, the Roku Channel, and Samsung TV Plus that come free with the hardware also make it into the top rankings. The only text-based publishers in the top 50 are The Australian (a News Corp newspaper that is somehow the highest-ranked news publisher on TTD), The Guardian, and CarGurus, the latter of which is only valuable to automotive advertisers.

Spotify, Pandora and iHeartRadio make up the streaming audio camp.

But wait, there's more!

The Atlantic and Vox Media have both signed separate licensing and product agreements with OpenAI. [Axios]

As the Xs disruption continues, can alternative social platforms capture marketers' attention? [Digiday]

AI makes product placement easier, which is why some companies are backing away from it. [Marketing Brew]

You're Hired!

Chris Gadek will take over at the helm of AdQuick. [release]

Chris Rayner has joined Newsweek as head of agency relations and business development. [release]

Email information provider AtData has hired Brian Burke as vice president of product. [release]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adexchanger.com/daily-news-roundup/thursday-30052024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos