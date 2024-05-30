Techstars' new CEO will be based in Boulder, Colorado





Homegrown Techstars sent shockwaves through the local entrepreneurial community after it announced it was moving to New York in February, but concern spread last week when CEO Mal Gabet announced he was stepping down for health reasons.

She was replaced by former CEO, co-founder and first employee David Cohen, who publicly responded to locals' questions in a blog post shared on Tuesday.

No, he wasn't forced into this as an interim role; he sees this as a long-term thing. And he doesn't intend for Techstars to move its headquarters back to Boulder; it will remain in New York City. But he calls the Denver office one of its three largest offices in the world, the third being London.

Techstars has more than 60 employees in an office across from Denver's Union Station, where Cohen lives, and said, “As CEO, I'm based in Boulder, Colorado.”

But Cohen, who has served as Techstars' board chairman for the past few years, acknowledged there was still pain in Techstars' hometown of Boulder, so he, venture capitalist Brad Feld, and serial entrepreneurs David Brown and Jared Polis (long before he became governor) conceived of the business accelerator in 2006. They wanted to help tech founders get support, mentorship, and access to capital to achieve the kind of success that, at the time, seemed possible only for Silicon Valley-based startups.

Techstars also announced in February that its current accelerator class in Boulder will be its last in the city. The company is also scaling back its physical operations in Seattle after leaving Austin last year. It plans to continue serving startups in the coastal markets of San Francisco, New York, Boston and Los Angeles, and to offer its virtual Techstars Anywhere program in other regions.

The change has come as a shock to some Techstars alumni, mentors and the local community, something Cohen acknowledged.

There's a lot of new pain there, Cohen said in the post. “I have many friends in these markets. Some of my friends are sad and disappointed. A few are angry. At the end of the day, we are running a business and business decisions will be made based on that.”

Cohen said he wants to focus on repairing connections with communities in Boulder, Seattle and other areas to at least heal those feelings: “We love these communities, and we owe them more than our grief and disappointment.”

Techstars was the founding team's response to the creation of a tech startup scene outside of Silicon Valley and Boston, driven by innovation coming out of Stanford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Techstars alumni have launched several multi-billion-dollar companies, including transactional email delivery platform SendGrid (CUB 2009), cloud computing system DigitalOcean (CUB 2012) and package delivery company Veho (CUB 2019). SendGrid stayed in the region and moved its headquarters to Denver before being acquired by Twilio for $2 billion in 2018. Veho, which has raised $300 million in venture funding, was valued at $1.5 billion after its last round of funding two years ago.

Cohen said the firm has invested in more than 2,000 startups under Gabetz's leadership in the past three and a half years. Last year, its 469 portfolio companies raised more than $2.4 billion. And it continues to see strong interest in its Techstars program, where founders spend several weeks fine-tuning their business models and hold a demo day in front of potential investors.

Demo Day for the final Boulder cohort is June 6th.

