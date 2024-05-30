Cantwell introduces bipartisan AI bill, “AI Education Act of 2024”





Sen. Maria Cantwell (Democrat, Washington)

Aaron Allen, Seattle Medium

Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kansas), Ranking Member of the Commerce Committee, recently introduced the bipartisan NSF AI Education Act of 2024. The bill, with support from the National Science Foundation (NSF), seeks to expand research and professional development opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum fields.

The NSF AI Education Act would allow NSF to award scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students in the areas of AI, quantum hybrids, and quantum research. These scholarships would focus on the application of AI in agriculture, education, and advanced manufacturing. Additionally, the act would create fellowships for professional development for those already in the STEM and education workforce. NSF would work with educators and scholars to bring AI skills and education to K-12 classrooms and establish centers of excellence at community colleges. It would also provide grants for research, development, and training in AI in agriculture through land-grant universities and the Cooperative Extension Service.

“The new tech jobs of tomorrow are here and now — demand for AI expertise is already high and will continue to grow. This bill will open the door to AI for students at all levels, elevating our workforce and driving American innovation, entrepreneurship, and progress toward solving our toughest global challenges,” Cantwell said.

As Chair of the Commerce Committee, Senator Cantwell oversees legislation affecting the AI ​​industry. She recently introduced the bipartisan Future of AI Innovation Act to maintain U.S. leadership in AI and other emerging technologies, building on previous legislation that established the National AI Advisory Council (NAIAC).

Senator Cantwell has been active in advocating for AI. Last summer, she hosted an AI Summit in Seattle, bringing two members of NAIAC to showcase AI ventures from local small businesses and university programs. Earlier this year, she hosted a roundtable with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and technology leaders to discuss government and private sector collaboration on AI innovation. She also played a key role in the passage of the CHIPS and SCIENCE Act, which directs DOE and NSF to invest in key technology areas, including AI.

Fred Humphries, Microsoft's corporate vice president of U.S. government relations, expressed strong support for the bill.

“Microsoft is pleased to support the NSF AI Education Act of 2024, an important step in helping students, professionals and educational institutions, including community colleges, prepare for and take advantage of the opportunities presented by AI,” said Humphreys. “We look forward to working with the Senate on future legislation as we continue to monitor the impact of AI across the nation's education and workforce systems.”

Key provisions of the bipartisan NSF AI Education Act:

Educational and professional development opportunities: Allows NSF to award scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students to conduct AI research, including the development, deployment, integration, or application of AI. It also provides professional development for current educators and STEM workers, leveraging private sector support for these scholarships and fellowships.

Quantum Education Support: Provide fellowships and scholarships in quantum information science, engineering, and technology to support breakthroughs in quantum research and education.

AI in Agriculture: Advance AI research in agriculture and provide farmers with advanced tools to improve crop production. Grants for AI in agriculture research and training will be approved through land-grant universities and the Cooperative Extension Service.

Community Colleges Leading in AI Education: Establish at least five AI Centers of Excellence at community colleges and technical schools across the country focused on AI education and training, manufacturing, and agriculture.

Innovation in Workforce Education: Establish an NSF Grand Challenge to train more than 1 million workers in AI by 2028. Support the creation of AI education and training frameworks that don't replace existing workers and support underrepresented populations, such as women and rural residents.

AI Resources for the Classroom: Directs NSF to work with educators to research and develop public guidance on using AI in the classroom, with a focus on K-12, low-income, rural, and tribal students.

“The United States needs a skilled workforce to harness the potential of AI for a more prosperous future,” said Daniel Castro, vice president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. “Investments in AI education are critical to developing our homegrown talent and keeping our nation competitive as this transformative technology continues to advance. This legislation is a critical step in strengthening the STEM talent pipeline and empowering the next generation of AI pioneers.”

