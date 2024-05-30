Google to invest RM9.4 billion in Google data centre and cloud region in Malaysia





KUALA LUMPUR: Google will invest 9.4 billion ringgits (US$2 billion) to set up its first Google data centre and Google Cloud region in Malaysia, which is expected to create 26,500 jobs across various sectors and generate an economic boost of about 15.04 billion ringgits, the Malaysian Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) has announced.

The project, the tech giant's largest planned investment in Malaysia, will be built at Sime Darby Property's Elmina Business Park in Greater Kuala Lumpur.

Mithi said the Google data centre will play a key role in powering Google's popular digital services, including Search, Maps and Workspaces, while also enabling Google to deliver the benefits of AI to users across the country.

“Once operational, Malaysia will join 11 countries where Google has built and currently operates data centres to serve users around the world,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Google Cloud regions will provide large enterprises, startups, and public sector organizations with high-performance, low-latency cloud infrastructure, analytics, and AI services while maintaining the highest security and regulatory compliance standards.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tunku Zahur Aziz said Google's investment would be a major boost to the country's digitalisation ambitions outlined in the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030).

“The Google data centre and Google Cloud region in Greater Kuala Lumpur will enable manufacturing and service industries to leverage AI and other advanced technologies to move up the global value chain, with estimated economic benefits of 15.04 billion ringgits,” he said in a statement.

He added that the plan to develop a strong talent ecosystem would boost the digital skills, business and career growth of Malaysians.

Attracting more investment will encourage innovation and drive growth among organisations of all sizes, he said.

According to Mithi, Google's initiative marks a key milestone in the Madani government's vision to attract more digital investors to the country and help build a strong and secure digital economy.

“Improved capacity and reliability of cloud services will support a variety of sectors, including healthcare, education and finance, fostering a more connected and resilient world,” the company said.

The announcement came after a series of meetings facilitated by MITI involving Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Alphabet and Google president, chief investment officer and chief financial officer Ruth Porat.

“With today's announcement, Malaysia and Google will work together to advance our shared commitment to building an ecosystem that supports innovation and unlock the potential of digital transformation,” Porat said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/business/business-news/2024/05/30/google-commits-rm94bil-for-google-data-centre-and-cloud-region-in-malaysia

