Accelerating Medical Innovation | The Tech





For the first time, MIT's Catalyst Fellowship welcomes undergraduates to participate in health care needs identification through the PKG IAP program By Karie Shen May 30, 2024

For undergraduates at MIT, an Independent Activity Period (IAP) can mean a month-long break from home, a research internship, or a required ice-skating class for physical education. This year brought an entirely new opportunity for several students: Catalyst, an MIT program aimed at accelerating health innovation.

Typically, people who join Catalyst, called Fellows, already have full-time careers as physicians, researchers, professors, engineers, or business leaders, and work on Catalyst alongside their day jobs. In January 2024, Catalyst welcomed five undergraduate students to join through the Priscilla King Gray (PKG) Center for Public Service’s new IAP offering.

Amee Kijasateampun, 27, one of the five PKG scholars, was initially nervous about joining the program because it wasn't the kind of clinical work she imagined she'd get to do as a medical school candidate. But her involvement with Catalyst quickly changed her mind, and she continued to work with the other fellows throughout the semester. “Having those research skills is valuable,” she said in an interview with The Tech. She was also interested in exploring more about medical devices and innovations.

Each January, a new group of Catalyst Fellows begins a six-month needs-identification process that involves brainstorming the problem, researching, interviewing stakeholders, pitching to faculty, and reevaluating. After this initial phase, the Fellows begin developing a solution, which can be a physical product or an intangible solution. According to the Fellows website, about 50% of projects move on to commercial development, compared to the MIT-wide average of 15%.

In an interview with The Tech, Dr. Martha Gray (Class of 1986), director of MIT linQ, an umbrella initiative for Catalyst and other biomedical innovation programs, said identifying a need is a common feature of many innovation programs, but it's a matter of degree and focus. Instead of coming in to launch a startup or develop a solution, you'll spend your first six months dedicated to defining an unmet need in the healthcare sector. According to Gray, the starting point at Catalyst isn't to determine whether there's a market or how much the technology should be priced. At MIT, we pride ourselves on the precision of our problem-solving, but it all depends on whether the problem is actually worth solving, Gray said. This is the principle that drives Catalyst Fellows.

“My intention was to start coming up with some solutions very early on, which is what a lot of people expect from innovation programs, but it was the exact opposite. We spent a lot of time convincing ourselves that this was something that was really needed,” Ga Young Lee, a research scientist and MD candidate at Harvard Medical School and MIT, said in an interview with The Tech.

Lee, Kijasateampun and the other fellows spend a lot of time interviewing and surveying stakeholders, such as medical professionals who work with specific patient populations and chief scientific officers of medical device companies. They also meet with Catalyst mentors, who include clinicians, entrepreneurs, businesspeople and MIT professors.

But not all ideas are viable, and it's inevitable that people will hit dead ends. It's a very iterative process, and Kitjasateanphun reflects on the cycle of trying things, realizing they don't work, and going back to square one. “Every time you go through that process, you learn a lot,” he says.

Gray says it's hard to let go of an idea you're passionate about when the data is pointing in a different direction, so you have to be quick-witted. But in retrospect, people are glad they did it, because then they'll get somewhere and can reflect a little more calmly on the changes of direction along the way.

In an interview with The Tech, Catalyst mentor Nancy Steele, who previously worked in biopharmaceutical business development at Pfizer, emphasized how important it is to prove that there is a need and that the idea will be welcomed, even enthusiastically, in the realities of hospitals, clinics, and patients' homes. The healthcare innovation sector is a battlefield of well-intentioned products, services, and digital apps. It's not that there's anything wrong with the ideas themselves, it's just that there wasn't a strong need to replace what people are already doing. Rather, the Catalyst program focuses on thoroughly validating a need on the ground before attempting to create a solution.

Lee states that while iterations can be frustrating at times, in my view, if this were to happen now, it would have happened anyway if we had gone ahead and built a solution. So it's a very good idea to dig deep early instead of realizing later that you've spent all your time on something that may not have a market.

Lee said fellows, including physicians, medical students and nurses, often look to patient experiences to fill gaps in areas such as pacemakers, lung biopsies and PTSD. For example, one of the issues she is investigating is aspiration pneumonia, an issue she saw in patients with post-stroke dysphagia during her clinical training. Dysphagia, or the inability to swallow, can lead to inhaling large amounts of food, which can lead to lung infections. “It's something that happens quite often, but we just accept that people have dysphagia,” Lee said. There are so many people who die from aspiration pneumonia, and it was very frustrating and heartbreaking to watch.

Kijasateampun, a first-year undergraduate student, said it was a little intimidating because the fellows would talk like doctors and sometimes you don't really know what's going on. But by asking basic questions about how certain processes or devices work, the PKG scholars challenged what these experienced doctors know and believe. We were able to provide a fresh perspective and really bring up some issues that they hadn't really thought about because when they're so immersed in the field, they think there's no other way to do this.

Lee agrees: “We underestimate how much undergrads know. I think the whole point of this is, we don't care what your profession is, we want you to have ideas that may not be in your direct field. And that's pretty much proven right.”

Gray says the fellows' diverse experiences are meaningful and highly valued in the program. “But I don't think any one expertise is going to win out on any meaningful problem,” Gray said. The challenge is how to bring it all together. So our philosophy is it's best to bring everyone in from the beginning.

The inclusion of undergraduates was a further step in this direction. Until then, Lee was the only trainee among a group of seasoned professionals. We are treated equally in the group, Kichasateampun said. We can sometimes be a bit narrow-minded about what we know. Working with others, being very open-minded and questioning the world around us can go much further.

Gray, who attended Harvard and MIT's School of Medical Science and Engineering in the '80s, said that at the time, the idea of ​​bringing together physicians and engineers was the coolest idea ever. Today, MIT has a bigger footprint in the medical field than it did in the '80s, but it still misses out on a lot of opportunities to make a real-world impact, such as through grant infrastructure. People go into the field wanting to do and impact research to improve human health, but deploying that knowledge in a way that adds value is another step, she noted.

When developing Catalyst, we had the following hypothesis: [a solution] Predicting what real-world applications might look like and using that to guide strategic decision-making will help people create impact from their research, which is exactly what Catalyst is about. It's important to stay focused on the long-term goal.

As a fellow, Lee finds Catalyst to be the perfect vehicle to complement his full-time commitment in translational research and medicine with a sense of being an innovator who can reach patients. To take that step, you need a great idea. But you also need the business skills to make it happen. Catalyst was a key part of closing that loop.

She said, “The toolset I’ve acquired will allow me to be a lifelong innovator.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thetech.com/2024/05/30/catalyst-iap-program The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos