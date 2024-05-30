Ad Scholars Innovation in Advertising Technology





In conversation with Srikanth Rayaprolu, CEO of Ad Scholars, we dive deeper into digital advertising innovations and industry trends.

1. What inspired you to start your company and begin your entrepreneurial journey?

My journey at Ad Scholars began with a deep passion for digital advertising that emerged during my time at Google. The dynamism and innovation in the digital media sector fascinated me and inspired me to contribute to the field of advertising technology. Despite the comfort of a stable, well-paid job, I accepted the challenge to innovate and make a significant impact in the media industry. It was my desire for excitement and exploration that led me to decide to take on an adventure. Today, I have no regrets and am committed to building a strong presence in the media industry, driven by innovation and ambition.

In addition to my role at Ad Scholars, I also lead Adtech Today, a digital platform that has quickly become the go-to resource for the industry. Adtech Today continues to grow by leveraging its potential to highlight the journey of experts through engaging interview series. The platform is a one-stop destination for updates in the world of advertising tech, providing global news, interviews, guest contributions, news videos, and more. Through Adtech Today, we are dedicated to providing our audience with the best insights and stories, facilitating deeper understanding and connections within the industry.

2. How has your product/service evolved over the years to meet changing market demands and technological advancements?

The digital media industry has undergone significant change over the past 15 years. Initially, the focus was on branding through partnerships with publishers and networks, and leveraging roadblocks and sponsored ads. The rise of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok ushered in a new era of innovative advertising. More recently, the focus has shifted to gaming networks, mobile apps, CGI animation, and preparing for a future cookie-less environment with advanced data solutions such as data clean rooms and customer data platforms (CDPs).

3. What are the top three accomplishments you are most proud of at your company?

First and foremost, our passionate and innovative team is Ad Scholars' greatest asset and achievement. Their creativity and dedication are the driving force behind our success. Other notable achievements include strong client relationships and strategic brand management, production of 300+ creatives annually by our creative studio, and effective performance campaigns. Moreover, achieving a 100% score on Great Place to Work is a testament to our positive and productive work environment.

