Google's search algorithm leaked, contradicting Google's claims





Robert Triggs / Android Authority

summary

Many of the ranking factors involved in Google Search's top-secret algorithm have allegedly been leaked. The leak sheds light on how Google Search works and what attributes it uses to rank content on its search engine results pages. However, findings from the leaked documents do not line up with Google's statements on these topics over the years.

Update: May 30, 2024 (12:22 a.m. ET): In a statement shared with The Verge, Google indirectly confirmed that the leaked documents are authentic, though they may be out of date or incomplete.

We caution you to refrain from making inaccurate inferences about searches based on out-of-context, out-of-date, or incomplete information. We share extensive information about how search works and the types of factors our system emphasizes, and we work to protect the integrity of our search results from manipulation.

Original article: May 29, 2024 (4:12am EST): Before Google really got into its AI overview and search generation experience, it relied heavily on serving users' search queries through traditional Google search results. But there's a lot going on behind the scenes to answer those consumer search queries. Google has always kept the secrets of search engine rankings to its heart, and instead has always presented best practices to guide websites. Now, a leak claims to have uncovered the truth behind Google's highly coveted search algorithm, and in many ways, it shows that the company's guidance is not in line with what it seems to be checking.

News: Google's search algorithm allegedly leaked

SparkToro claims to have accessed over 2,500 pages of API documentation obtained from Google's internal content API warehouse.

The report states that the document was accidentally leaked on GitHub in March 2024 but has since been removed; however, copies of v0.4.0 and v0.5.0 of google_api_content_warehouse can be found on Hexdocs (Android Authority cannot verify the authenticity of these leaked documents, so readers should use their own judgment).

The document appears to be part of Google Search's secret sauce, or algorithm. While it doesn't directly reveal the weights that the search ranking system assigns to various characteristics of websites and their content, it does show details that Google gleans from websites and web pages. The initial report then worked with iPullRank to analyze the purported API.

This leak is the most significant insight yet into how Google Search actually works. Surprisingly, it contradicts much of what Google has said publicly. To understand what's gone wrong, we need to look at how Google Search works behind the scenes.

Background: What happens behind the scenes when you do a Google search?

Hadley Simmons / Android Authority

While a Google search query may seem harmless and inconsequential to consumers like you, it powers a multi-million dollar industry, so to understand the significance of the breach, it's important to understand what happens when you conduct a Google search.

Fundamentals: Search Engines, Web Crawling, Web Indexing, and Ranking of Search Results

When a user has a question they want an answer to on the Internet, they visit a website called a search engine. They enter a query that they want the search engine to search, and the search engine provides them with the answer to their question. Easy, right?

Search engines do a lot of work behind the scenes, which can be divided into three main tasks:

Crawling: Search engines need to know the entire data of the Internet to know who is answering what and where what is being answered. For this, search engines crawl the entire Internet, which means visiting all websites and web pages. Indexing: The data and content of the pages visited by the crawler are analyzed and this information is stored in an easily retrievable way. Ranking: With hundreds and thousands of websites trying to answer the same query, there needs to be a system that tells users which website should be shown first. This is commonly called a ranking system. The most visible manifestation is the position of a website on the search engine results page (SERP).

The ranking system determines who appears in the first position, who appears on the first page, what combination of search terms a particular article appears for, and so on.

Why is ranking in Google search and other search engines important?

Google Search (or simply Google) is the world's largest search engine and controls the majority of search traffic across the Internet. Count the number of search queries you perform in a typical day or week, and multiply that by the billions of people around the world. It's easy to see why search engines are called the traffic lights of the Internet: if operated properly, search engines have the power to direct massive amounts of Internet traffic onto the Internet's roads.

If you can occupy the first position in the popular SERPs, there is a great potential for revenue generation for your business. Most users will only click on the first result and the further down you are in the list, the less traffic you will receive.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Remember the last time you scrolled through a Google search and clicked on the second, third, fourth or fifth result? You only do this if you weren't satisfied with the first result, and more often than not, you end up changing and narrowing your search query before looking at all the results on the first page of Google search.

Remember the last time you made it to the second page of Google search results? In reality, you probably never will, since Google removed pagination and adopted continuous scrolling for search. But the reality is, most users never get beyond the first few answers. They're either satisfied, or they change their query.

Google's Secret Sauce: The Google Search Algorithm

So there's a lot of pressure to get things right. But how do you get things right?

You can also look into Google's ranking system, i.e. the Google search algorithm, so that your website can do exactly what Google wants it to do, so that your website consistently ranks at the top of search queries, gets billions of views, and makes millions of dollars.

But the problem is the same: everyone knows what Google wants, and with millions of dollars in advertising and affiliate revenue at stake, Google has a strong incentive to manipulate results in a way that hurts the end user's experience.

Most of us would agree that until recently, as users, Google Search was the primary way we found new information online, and whatever Google has been doing with its secret sauce, it’s been working.

Google's public recipes: EEAT guidelines for people-first content

Rather than directly revealing its secret sauce, Google has made its publishing recipe available in the form of content guidelines that websites like ours should follow while publishing content.

There is a depth that has been built up over the years, but Google has always strongly encouraged creating people-first content – content for the end user – rather than content for search engines. Google wants you to leave the heavy lifting of ranking to their search algorithms and focus on creating content that demonstrates aspects of experience, expertise, authority and trustworthiness (EEAT).

Google preaches about creating content for people, not for search engines, and there are obvious reasons why the industry operates the other way around.

The idea is that following EEAT will make it easier for Google Search to identify your content as great content and rank it accordingly. This isn't really a direct secret sauce, but it is the best way to achieve it.

The problem: What Google says isn’t exactly what Google does

For years, website owners have complained that they continue to see declining traffic despite following all of the best practices for creating user-centric content outlined in the Google EEAT content guidelines. Then, people officially involved with Google Search publicly commented on what they're doing and what website owners should and shouldn't do.

The problem is that the purported leak of Google's secret search algorithm doesn't line up exactly with the guidelines or with what Google itself has said for years.

iPullRank says:

Lied is a harsh word, but it's the only appropriate word to use here. I don't necessarily blame Google's public representatives for protecting their company's proprietary information, but I do take issue with Google's efforts to actively discredit people in marketing, technology, and journalism who have published reproducible findings.

As initial analysis by iPullRank and SparkToro reveals, the purported algorithm leak contradicts Google's own words.

Domain Authority: Google claims that it does not use the concept of site-wide domain authority for ranking in the SERPs, but the leaked documents suggest that Google does calculate a trait called siteAuthority. Uses Chrome Data for Ranking: Google has stated that it does not use Google Chrome data as part of organic search. The leaked documents include several Chrome-related measurement attributes. Clicks: Google search officials have denied using clicks directly for ranking in the SERPs, but outside of the leaks, it is well documented that they use clicks as a measure of success. The documents reveal more of the same. Google has a click and impression signaling system that further includes factors such as the date of the last valid click, measures results such as the longest click during a session, etc. New Website Sandbox: Google claims that there is no sandbox where websites are separated based on their age or lack of trust signals. The leaked documents include an attribute called hostAge that is specifically used to sandbox new spam during delivery time. Author: Google argues that author bylines have no impact on SERP rankings and should be made public for the benefit of readers, not Google. Leaked documents show that Google was at least collecting author data for pages, but did not confirm whether it was a ranking metric.

There's a good reason why Google keeps its sources secret. The problem is that rather than simply refusing to comment, they're trying to mislead you in a misleading way.

Other key findings from the leaked documents include:

Freshness matters: Google looks at dates on signatures, URLs, etc. Links matter: Google looks at link anchors, relevance, and diversity. Branding matters: Branding beyond the Google ecosystem matters. Changelog matters: Google keeps copies of every version of every page it's ever indexed. However, only the last 20 changes are used. Demoted: Content can be demoted for a variety of factors, including links that don't match the target site, or being pornographic.

The leaked documents are huge, and the SEO and content industries will be poring over them all in the coming weeks. Numerous papers will be written about how exactly Google Search works and how websites should evolve to succeed in SERP rankings. While it's great to know more about the inner workings of Google Search, we are well aware that incomplete knowledge here can be a double-edged sword.

But if these leaked documents confirm one thing, it's that Google is keeping its search secrets close, and you should be skeptical of anything its executives say publicly about it.Google has yet to deny the authenticity of the leaked documents.

Have a tip? Talk to us! Email us at [email protected]. It's up to you to remain anonymous or get credited for your information. Comments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidauthority.com/google-search-algorithm-alleged-leak-3446883/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos