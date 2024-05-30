Elevate Announces Speakers and Content Tracks for 2024 Technology Festival





This year, Kara Swisher, Dax DaSilva and Amber Mack are scheduled to take to the stage.

Elevate Festival has announced its lineup of speakers and content tracks for its 2024 event.

Now in its sixth year, Elevate, an event with BetaKit as a media partner, aims to bring global attention to Canada's technology and innovation ecosystem. This year's festival is expected to attract 10,000 attendees from the tech community and feature more than 300 speakers over a three-day program from October 1-3 in downtown Toronto.

The 2024 festival will host 200 startup investor meetings and 24 startup roundtables.

Attendees can expect several new features at this year's conference, including a new pub crawl, different content tracks, access to lounges, networking opportunities, evening events and an expanded Women+ in Tech program that offers on-stage presentation opportunities.

Elevate Festival's speaker lineup to date has included some of the biggest names in Canadian and global tech, including award-winning journalist and podcaster Kara Swisher, CEO and co-founder of Lightspeed Commerce Dax DaSilva, founder and chairman of Globalive Anthony Lacabella, and former astronaut and Elevate co-chair Chris Hadfield. The festival will be hosted by Amber Mack, innovation expert and co-host of SiriusXM's #TheFeed.

Previous notable attendees at the festival include former US First Lady Michelle Obama, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and former US Vice President Al Gore.

This year's conference will feature a variety of content tracks with a strong focus on technology. The FinTech Stage will bring together finance industry experts to discuss the future of the sector and compare the current state of FinTech in Canada to other countries. BetaKit is Elevate's media partner and is excited to curate this year's programming for the Elevates FinTech Stage.

The Scale-Up Stage will bring together entrepreneurs, founders and investors to explore strategies to take their ventures to the next level, the Moonshot Track will delve into ideas and breakthroughs in science, engineering, society and pressing issues in deep tech, while the AI ​​Track will see top experts discuss the future of artificial intelligence.

In addition to speakers and content tracks, this year's festival will also be adding some new perks: Elevate hopes to facilitate more organized one-on-one or small group networking opportunities through a partnership with software platform Braindate.

The 2024 festival is also expected to feature 200 startup investor meetings, 24 startup roundtables, and an investor-only happy hour. Finally, the Women+ in Tech Lounge and Startup Lounge have also been expanded to offer more programming and accommodate more attendees.

Elevate is also looking to attract more international participants through a partnership with nonprofit organization Toronto Global, which aims to bring international delegations to Canada to network with and invest in the local tech sector.

Super Early Bird tickets for Elevate Festival are available for purchase until June 30th.

