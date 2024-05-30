Goldilocks binding strength determines efficacy and fate of anticancer T cells





Immunotherapy, a treatment that reactivates the anti-cancer activity of immune cells or reprograms T cells to target cancer, has shown promise in treating leukemia but has yet to be realized in solid tumors. One reason success has been hampered is that potential cancer-killing T cells are converted into an inactive, exhausted state near tumors. Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have discovered that how tightly a parent T cell grabs hold of a cancer protein determines whether its daughter cells will be effective against cancer or exhausted. The findings, which have broad implications for improving immunotherapy, were published today in Nature Immunology.

T cells are the primary anti-cancer immune cells that detect and destroy cancer. On their surface, each T cell has a specialized detection protein called a T cell receptor that binds to a single cancer-associated protein and stimulates immune cells to destroy cancer. The St. Jude team demonstrated that moderate binding strength between the T cell receptor and the cancer protein resulted in the best anti-cancer effects in mouse models.

“We found that the strength of T cell receptor binding and signaling creates a sweet spot,” said Dr. Benjamin Youngblood, director of St. Jude's immunology department. Too much stimulation can drive the T cells into a terminal state, limiting their ability to fight cancer. But too little stimulation can cause the T cells to malfunction. We want to get to that sweet spot.

Early T cell activation determines anti-cancer efficacy

The anti-cancer potential is determined early in a T cell's lifespan, when it engages with other immune cells that alert it to the presence of a tumor. It is now well known that out-of-control tumors are indeed recognized by a patient's T cells, but they have lost the ability to kill the tumor and are subsequently exhausted from the fight.

Efforts to understand this exhausted state have revealed that T cells were in fact capable of killing tumors during the initial immune response but subsequently lost this killing ability. Because these precursor T cells retain potent antitumor capabilities, there has been great interest in elucidating how they are maintained and the mechanisms that promote their transition into non-functional, exhausted T cells.

St. Jude researchers found that the strength of binding between precursor T cells and tumor-monitoring immune cells determines the functionality of the precursor cell's progeny. If the binding is too strong or too weak, the precursor T cell develops into an exhausted cell. Only when the parent cell's T cell receptor achieves the Goldilocks golden mean of binding strength are cancer-killing effector cells generated.

“It's a really beautiful and simple mechanism,” Youngblood says. Optimal stimulation allows for sustained contact with cells that are healthy or can provide good signals, but with poor stimulation, the T cells can't maintain contact with cells that present the cancer protein and so they physically displace and enter a more suppressive toxic state.

The authors specifically found that optimal engagement between T cells and dendritic cells (a different type of white blood cell) was required. Dendritic cells play a key role in cancer surveillance. After encountering a tumor, dendritic cells present fragments of cancer-associated proteins to parent T cells. When binding of the T cell receptor to the presented cancer protein fell within the Goldilocks strength range, the researchers saw increased T cell proliferation and activation in vitro and in vivo. When binding was too weak, the parent cell detached from the dendritic cell and experienced its own dysfunction. The scientists identified genetic and epigenetic changes associated with each outcome, providing resources to improve future T cell-based therapies.

