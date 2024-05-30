The future of fast fashion is tech-enabled rental





Jennifer Hyman, founder and CEO of Rent the Runway, talks about how technological innovations are making rentals an easy way to sell in the fashion industry.

The year is 2009. You're getting ready for a night out. Your iPhone 3G buzzes. It's a Facebook notification. Your best friend just uploaded a new photo album. You start scrolling through, and there it is: the dress you were planning to wear tonight. She tagged you and everyone's already liked it. Now, what will you wear? Do you have time to buy something new?

In the late 2000s, in an age of fast fashion excess and social media scrutiny, Jennifer Hyman and co-founder Jennifer Fleiss saw an opportunity: What if they transformed that conveyor belt into a sustainable sales space for designer brands? Rent the Runway was born.

The US-based online service has been offering affordable designer clothing rentals for the past 15 years. For Hyman, the idea wasn't all that new because, in her view, the fast fashion market is a rental market. “People are willing to pay a reasonable price for an item they're only going to wear a couple of times,” she told SiliconRepublic.com.

Of course, fast fashion was a growth industry long before 2009. It emerged in the 1970s when companies began relocating factories to regions where they could pay cheaper wages, particularly Asia. By the 1990s, production by these companies accelerated to keep up with the latest trends. But in the 2000s, the growth of social media gave fast fashion new strength. Our ability to photograph every moment of our lives and upload it to social media created immense pressure to wear a different outfit for every event. Between 2000 and 2014, clothing production doubled, and a 2021 study found that the average number of times a person wears an item of clothing has fallen by more than a third over the past 15 years.

Rental and sales

In this context, Rent the Runway not only offers affordable options to its customers, but it’s also better for the planet.

Overall, the fashion industry is responsible for 8-10% of global carbon dioxide emissions (4-5 billion tonnes per year), and if current trends continue, this amount is likely to double by 2030. According to Greenpeace, it is estimated that 100 billion items of clothing are produced each year, more than 40% of what we can buy and actually wear. As a result, 92 million tonnes of discarded clothing ends up in landfills such as the Atacama Desert.

Hyman said sustainability is important to Rent the Runway. The company repairs clothes when possible and strives to donate or recycle items that are no longer suitable for rental or resale. The company has completed hundreds of millions of rentals since its founding, Hyman said, and has prevented millions of fast-fashion purchases.

Environmental benefits aside, the key to any business is providing products that people want, and for Hyman, Rent the Runway's biggest selling point is that customers can access high-quality goods at a fraction of the purchase price.

Hyman previously spoke about meeting designer Diane von Furstenberg very early on in the venture. Von Furstenberg wasn't initially sold on the idea, but Hyman listened to her concerns and was able to show her that the model could be beneficial for designers. “The designer market is primarily people over 50,” Hyman said. “Whereas fast fashion and rental propositions are aimed at a younger audience.” By introducing their brands to a younger audience through the rental market, Hyman believes designers can build brand loyalty.

And while more people are becoming climate conscious, she believes few are keen on creating a capsule wardrobe, buying just a few big-ticket items to wear over and over again. The wedding guest dress trend on TikTok and the array of dresses and accessories people have bought in an attempt to find the perfect look for each event supports this notion. However, Hyman herself isn't opposed to buying special pieces to wear over and over again. “Buy a black cashmere sweater and wear it for years,” she says, although she also suggests renting a designer dress for the party instead of buying an item you'll only wear once.

Hyman's knowledge of the fashion market has been key to her success: she says it was her “understanding of the consumer” and her “deep passion for the concept” that encouraged people to support her and her business in the early stages.

Other key traits for success, according to Hyman, are being likeable and inspiring: “Influential leadership is more powerful than authoritarian leadership,” she says.

“Great leaders recognize that while you can have power over parts of an organization, it's influence that's really needed to build something and turn ideas into real action.

“If you're not well-liked, if you can't inspire people with what you're trying to create, no one is going to do anything for you.”

Ten years into her business, Hyman was named to Time magazine's list of the “100 Most Influential People in the World” in 2019. von Furstenberg wrote about her for the magazine, recalling their first meeting: “When Jennifer Hyman began to present with passion and confidence, I knew she would be a huge success,” von Furstenberg wrote. “And she was.”

A decade after voicing her concerns, von Furstenberg revealed she was an enthusiastic supporter of Heiman's concept: “The adoption of the sharing economy in fashion has been a huge success and is completely transforming our industry,” she wrote.

Emerald Passage

The company also opened a software and technology office in Galway in 2019, its first outside the U.S. The company moved its back-end software team from New York to the west of Ireland to cut costs as the recession hit, and over the next five years the office has grown into an innovation hub with 70 employees.

Hyman was in Galway this week celebrating five years in business and says opening an Irish office was one of the best decisions the company has ever made, saying he has been really impressed with the team's culture and “can-do” attitude.

Galway's team has developed AI and machine learning algorithms to provide customers with personalized suggestions, which Hyman says has been crucial to the business's recent success. The team used 18 million data points to train curation algorithms for a variety of use cases. Hyman gives the example of being able to search for what to wear to a Beyoncé concert in Texas and receive customized suggestions.

Hyman said a big issue when buying clothes online is sizing and fit, so by collecting customer feedback and displaying those data points on the site, shoppers can get more information about how clothes will fit.

These innovations have made Rent the Runway’s services easier to use and increased customer loyalty, Hyman says.

“Great leaders respond to the realities on the ground,” she said. The company has experienced setbacks in recent years, including the coronavirus pandemic, which forced everyone to stay home and dress up. But Hyman said the company has responded with successful cost-cutting measures and breakthrough innovations that improve service.

She says Rent the Runway is currently in an exciting period of growth and is focused on further innovation, is poised to expand into Europe in the future, and is inspired by the growing number of copycats it sees. But for now, only US-based customers can rent a runway to transport to their next event sustainably.

Find out how emerging technology trends will shape tomorrow in our new podcast, “Future Human: The Series.” Listen now on Spotify, Apple, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siliconrepublic.com/business/fast-tech-sustainable-fashion-rent-the-runway The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos