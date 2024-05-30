Google to invest RM9.4 billion in Malaysia to set up data centre and cloud region





KUALA LUMPUR, May 30: Global technology company Google will invest RM9.4 billion to set up its first data centre and Google Cloud region in Malaysia, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced today.

He said the investment was expected to create 26,500 jobs across Malaysia in sectors such as healthcare, education and finance, generating a total economic boost worth RM15.04 billion.

Google’s recently announced investment of RM9.4 billion in Malaysia will significantly advance the digital ambitions outlined in our New Industry Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030).

Our data centre and Google Cloud region in the Kuala Lumpur metropolitan area will enable manufacturing and service industries to leverage AI and other advanced technologies to move up the global value chain, generating an estimated economic impact of RM15.04 billion.

We also welcome Google's plans to help build a stronger talent ecosystem by accelerating employees' digital skills, business and career growth, which will attract further investment to drive innovation and foster growth in organizations of all sizes.

“We are confident that our partnership and continued investment with Google will accelerate the country's digital transformation and contribute to Madani's vision for a more prosperous and technologically advanced Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

Ruth Porat, Google's president and chief investment officer, said the investment builds on a partnership with the Malaysian government to advance a cloud-first policy that includes the highest cybersecurity standards.

With today's announcement, Malaysia and Google will work together to build an ecosystem that supports innovation and advance our shared efforts to unlock the potential of digital transformation, she said in a statement.

Sime Darby Property's Elmina Business Park in Greater Kuala Lumpur has been selected as the location for establishing the data centre and cloud space.

The data centre will power Google's popular digital services including Search, Maps and Workspaces, and will play a key role in enabling Google to deliver the benefits of AI to users across Malaysia.

Once operational, Malaysia will join 11 countries where Google has built and currently operates data centres to serve users around the world.

Meanwhile, Google Cloud regions will provide large enterprises, startups, and public sector organizations with high-performance, low-latency cloud infrastructure, analytics, and AI services while maintaining the highest security and regulatory compliance standards.

